Healthy food options should not be more expensive

Why are the healthier choices so expensive? Healthy foods are supposed to be good for the consumer and promote healthy living which is “good” by society’s standards. Companies know that a profit can be made on what is still a niche group of healthy eaters.

Whether it is a salad or an energy bar, companies can rip off consumers because the label says organic or all-natural. The worst part is that sometimes these companies do not even make the food all-natural. This is because the FDA and USDA are very ambiguous as to what is green and all-natural.

For instance, all-natural is food that is not artificially colored, or in fruits case, non-bleached. The biggest thing companies can get away with is “products that would not normally be expected to be there.” What does this even mean? Well, I wish I had never found out.

GMOs (genetically modified organisms) has taken over the food industry and there is nothing we can do about it. So, GMOs are the way that engineers (not farmers) make plants stronger, more nutritious or better overall. The question is at what cost?

This form of science is still a new practice and therefore there is no way for us to really know the long-term effects of this. We, especially United States, are the volunteered guinea pigs. Why would the U.S. do this?

Capitalism is why the amount of jobs and production you get when using GMOs is exponentially higher than using normal practices in farming. So, when someone is eating healthy, who knows how healthy the food really is.

Combine this with the out breaks of healthy foods like romaine lettuce and the extreme prices seem a little more believable. Although like most things, if the masses begin fighting for pure and healthy food options, the country will have no choice but to suit the wants of its people.

The crazy thing is that the U.S. is the only country to be so inconspicuous about not only what is in the food but how they deal with companies that label the food. For example, high fructose corn syrup, which is extremely bad, is an inexpensive alternative to sugar.

The reason I bring this up is because even if you are being healthy, (although healthy is relative) you will eventually have a cheat day or have something with some sugar. This is perfectly fine, but if you are trying to stay within our diet and have something as simple as an energy bar you could be doing more harm than good.

Some notable things high fructose does that sugar never will do is show resistance to insulin, which will make your body unable to absorb sugar as energy and confuse your body into thinking that you do not have enough insulin which can cause a person to go into shock.

Regardless of why you are dieting or eating “healthy” making sure you understand what you put in your body is important especially when it is a google search away.