Winners and losers from the 2019 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is a special time for football fans all across the world. What makes it so special is seeing the future players in the league find where they will begin their promising careers.

The draft has seven rounds and a total of 254 picks. While not every pick has promise, not all pan out the way they would like. Even though the players drafted this past weekend haven’t played a down in the National Football League yet, there are some teams that nailed their draft picks while other teams, not so much. Everyone will have their own opinions, but I am going to give you some of my winners and losers from this weekend.

The big winner for me this weekend was the Washington Redskins. Washington was having a very successful season last year until the star quarterback Alex Smith suffered a season ending and potentially career ending injury. After the injury, their playoff hopes fell apart. However, the team is on the rise after this weekend. They had the 15th pick in the draft, and were one of the few teams in the hunt for a quarterback. Lucky enough for them, they had a top-10 talent in Dwayne Haskins slip to them all the way to pick 15. Haskins played for Ohio State and lit up the record books as a Buckeye. Not only did they draft their future franchise QB, they traded back into the first round to select a game-breaker on the defensive line. They selected edge rusher Montez Sweat out of Missisippi State. Sweat was also a projected top-10 pick, but off field concerns caused him to slip to pick number 20. They made the most of their draft picks. In the fourth round they selected RB Bryce Love out of Stanford. Love was a projected first or second round pick before the college football season. However, he tore his ACL early in the year which caused him to free fall down draft boards. I absolutely love the draft haul the Redskins brought in, and that is why they are my big winner from this past weekend.

My big loser from this weekend has to be the New York Giants. They just started a rebuild this offseason after trading away their star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. The Giants had two first round picks and an early second round pick as well. With Eli Manning getting up there in age many believed they would select a quarterback with one of their three early picks. All signs were pointing to New York selecting Dwayne Haskins at pick number seven because he was the clear-cut number one QB on the board after Kyler Murray went number one overall. However, the Giants did something completely different. They selected Daniel Jones, the quarterback out of Duke. This was one of the biggest reaches in the entire draft. Jones had a late first round, early second round draft grade on him, and the giants could have easily taken him with their later first round pick, or even their early second round pick. I don’t doubt Jones has the talent to be a successful QB in the NFL, but I believe they could have selected an elite defender at pick number seven and draft Jones later on. That is why the New York Giants are my big loser from the weekend.

My player that is the biggest winner from the draft has to be Kyler Murray. It was only a few months ago when he was going to the MLB after being selected in the first round. Instead, he decided to roll the dice on the NFL, and boy did it pay off. He was selected number one overall by the Arizona Cardinals, and they even traded away former first round pick, Josh Rosen, giving him a free lane to be the opening day starter

My player that is the biggest loser from the weekend is not just one player, but the whole cornerback class. This class did not lack talent, but somehow this whole position fell immensely on day one of the draft.

As always, the draft did not disappoint, and only made me more excited for football season in the fall. It will be interesting to see how all these players will fair in their NFL Careers, and I wish all these athletes nothing but the best as they look to fulfill their NFL dreams.