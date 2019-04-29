A monstrous battle is coming to the big screen

Godzilla is returning to the big screen and with him, a couple other iconic monsters or Kaiju will battle it out. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will be the 35th film in the franchise (the third made by the US).

Most people are familiar with Godzilla or Gojira, the giant dinosaur-looking creature created by a hydrogen bomb (at least in the original movie) that has been portrayed as a villain, hero and everything in between. With the popularity of the previous film that was released in 2014, they decided to continue the series by combining it with King Kong and creating the MonsterVerse.

After being teased at the end of “Kong: Skull Island,” the new movie will reintroduce three beloved monsters from the series. In the Final trailer, we are first introduced to Mothra or Mosura, a beloved character that in most if not all of the films is portrayed as a protector or hero. She is probably the most sympathetic of all the monsters of this series. She is also one of the monsters that started out being in her own series before joining the Godzilla franchise (though Mothra is the only one to have a standalone movie after joining the franchise).

I will say that one of my favorite parts of Mothra from the Japanese films was the two fairies singing the Mothra song, but since this is an American film, this famous Japanese song will most likely not be in the film. The second monster we are introduced to is Rodan or Radon, another monster that was originally in its own movie previously portrayed as a villain before joining the franchise as one of Godzilla’s partners with Mothra to stop another monster.

I’m going to be honest, I forgot that Rodan was portrayed as a hero in most of the franchise, and since Rodan was a villain in its own movie, you can probably get away with it being a villain but will most likely team up with Mothra and Godzilla to take on the other monster introduced.

King Ghidorah, shortened to just Ghidorah, I consider to be one of the main villains in the franchise as he is usually the monster that needs to be stopped. Based on the trailer, this appears to be the main purpose of the film. Now in a Godzilla film, you want to see Godzilla, it’s like in most of the Rocky movies (minus Rocky IV in my opinion) you want to skip to the boxing scenes. That seems to be one of the Godzilla franchise problems keeping audiences captivated with the story of the humans.

I can only think of a handful of the films where I liked the story outside of the monster scenes, but this is just my opinion and it could have changed as I got older. The new film may not have the charm of its Japanese counterpart; there is just something about watching a Godzilla film either in the original language or watching it poorly dubbed that makes a Godzilla movie, you don’t have that in these new Hollywood produced Godzilla movies, though they are usually pretty good at remembering their roots and keeping some Japanese influence in the films.

As far as whether this one is going to be bad like the one with Matthew Broderick, so horrible that Japan renamed the Godzilla from the film to just “Zilla” and had the original Godzilla destroy it in “Godzilla: Final Wars” the shortest battle in the series, or decent like the one in 2014 is not yet known. You are just going to have to see for yourself when it comes out May 31.