Western should not have a competitive gaming club

Gaming is something that most people enjoy doing when they have free time and sometimes if you are good enough and the game is popular, you can even make money from it. However, I do not believe that there should be a competitive video game organization.

As much as I enjoy video games and more importantly a challenge, while I play I do not think that promoting gaming on the school level is a very proactive thing to do for the students. The reason I believe this is because the amount of time that it takes to be good in a video game is very time consuming.

On top of that students that spend excess amount of time playing video games to compete in a video game league are missing out on time to make connections in other organizations that promote more social and time management responsibilities.

Gaming is a fun tool if you have been stressed out but is not comparable to the amount of work that you need to put in to something like Greek Life or other organizations that also teach you about your field of study which is why you come to college in the first place.

Not to mention that this club needs money to operate and regardless if enough people allocate the spots to pay for the organization, this money could be potentially spent elsewhere to promote a permanent impact on the students. This could be helping fix the bowling alley to promote more social activity or having a pool outside etc.

Unless Western is going to begin recruiting high school students based on their gaming ability, this organization is a waste of time and money. Primarily for the people involved because although they can enjoy the time they spend in the organization, they are not optimizing their time to peak efficiency.

The likelihood that someone makes it to a pro gaming organization is very unlikely. Even if someone was good enough to become a pro gamer, someone of that statue would have already been discovered or would not participate in an organization like this because it would not be competitive for them.

As an organization, the worst thing you can do is to stagnate a student’s growth and I believe that this club does just that. I am an avid gamer and have been my entire life. As I get older I understand the time I spend on it takes away from things that can make me money or teach me life lessons.

I appreciate the effort and initiative Western has taken with making this type of organization possible, but I cannot ignore the drawbacks that come with a life of a gamer. The best thing for a group of students to do that enjoy gaming at a competitive level is to seek it out worldwide, not locally.

This not only increases their chances of constant competition but also teaches people how to do things on their own instead of relying on the organization to figure it out for them. The students deserve better and can stand on their own two feet if we allow them to.