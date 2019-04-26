It’s important to relax while also preparing for finals

As strenuous as each day can be, it’s important to take some time to relax and create a calm and comforting space for yourself.

With finals quicly approaching, seniors and graduate students looking forward to graduation, and many students excited for summer vacation, I’m sure we all could use some “me” time. Now I don’t know about you, but music is one of the best therapeutic resources that you can use. Sometimes the lyrics resonate all too well with your current mood that you might even have to take a step back and ask yourself, “did they write this about me?” Then, there are times where the beat and or rhythm allows your mind to roam to a safe place of happiness and contentment. Just laying down, staring at the ceiling and letting go of all those overthinking thoughts, music can help you escape reality momentarily, at least I know it does for me.

There is also the option of “pigging out” in front of the television while your favorite shows or movies are playing back-to-back. Yes, we are students working, attending classes and participating in organizational activities, however, we’re still people who sometimes just need a day or two to just unwind and escape our responsibilities. Now, I’m not encouraging you to neglect or abandon all of your responsibilities, but a couple of hours or even a day or two of rest is essential for regrouping to whatever you may have on your agenda. We’re in constant worry about what we have to do, what we have yet to do, when we’re going to do it and even sometimes what we have already accomplished. Therefore, it’s pretty obvious that we need many moments to ourselves. So, if that means being lazy and taking time out for yourself to do nothing to help ease your mind, then by all means go for it!

Many of us are still figuring out what makes us happy or lifts our moods, but I can admit that I’ve yet to go wrong with a good meal and a few naps here or there. Every day holds its own anxieties and or problems, whether big or small, but you can decide how much they can affect you. Maybe going to see a movie, eating out, taking a late night walk for some ice cream or hanging out with friends could be the stress relief that you may need. Classes are coming to an end, assignments are approaching their final deadlines and attendance requirements are becoming scarce, so if there is a time to start relaxing before finals, now is the time. Ensure that whatever it is that you need to do is positive and filled with relaxation.

It’s okay to put your needs before others if that entails a healthier physical and mental state. Constant worry can lead to health problems and risks and it’s not that serious if it can be prevented. Do what you’ve got do to relax, and get it done.