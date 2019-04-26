Sigma Sigma Sigma crowns the 19th annual Mr. Greek/ Mr. WIU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority held their 19th annual Mr.Greek/Mr. WIU male beauty pageant Wednesday night in the Heritage Room of the University Union. One representative from each organization competed in rounds such as talent, swimwear, letter/uniforms and formal categories.

During the week leading up to the event, the sorority challenged each team to participate in a coin war competition. Silver coins and dollars were considered positive points and pennies would negatively impact the overall amount raised for each team. The men of Alpha Gamma Rho won the competition beating out the remaining seven competitors by raising $190. Coin wars all together raised over $1,000 for the Tri Sigma Foundation.

The Tri Sigma Foundation is the women of Sigma Sigma Sigma’s national philanthropic effort. The mission of the foundation is to create opportunities for donors to support leadership development, scholarship, philanthropy and service. By raising money through this event, these ladies were able to directly impact those in need.

Men from Theta Chi, Alpha Gamma Rho, Pi Kappa Phi, men’s soccer, football, Sigma Pi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Upsilon took the stage and began with a letters/ uniform portion of the competition. A brief description of themselves was given as they walked across the stage, strutted their stuff and returned backstage for the next competitor to come by.

Following that was the swimwear portion of the event. The eight competitors came out in trunks, speedos or female one-pieces. Regardless, the crowd was always roaring with laughter, excitement and anticipation of what the next person would dare to wear.

Next up was the talent portion of the event. Libby Weaver, emcee of the event, warned the audience that they were obligated to laugh and applaud whether they found the talent entertaining or not. People sang, drew, made jokes, danced and gave the crowd a show they wouldn’t forget. From dancing to Michael Jackson to lip syncing “Mulan,” the contestants made sure to have fun with it.

“I think it’s safe to say the talent portion was my favorite event,” Amanda Wandachowicz, Tri Sigma member said. “Watching what each of the guys did was quite an experience.”

Tre Hendon, representing football, explained that he enjoyed this round because it allowed him to show off his goofy side and have to fun with the crowd.

Formal wear and questions were the last round of the event. Each male was escorted by a sorority member to give it a full experience. They were asked various questions relating to why the wanted to win the crown, why is their organization so important to them and even what was their greatest accomplishment.

After the crowd participation and judges deliberations, it was time to announce some winners. The men of Alpha Gamma Rho and the women of Alpha Sigma Alpha won the Best Attendance Award. Hendon won Mr. Congeniality by the men participating in the event and Maurice Cowan won People’s Choice and overall Mr. Greek.

It was safe to say that the contestants had a fun time. Not only did they cheer each other on and strut their stuff on stage, but they made sure they were having fun during all of it.

“I enjoyed participating in the event because you can truly see Tri Sigma’s passion for their philanthropy and their want to get men across campus involved in their event,” Tate Dowell, Pi Kappa Phi contestant said. “Not to mention I got to meet a lot more women in Sigma Sigma Sigma and really enjoyed getting to laugh and have fun with them all.”

“I loved being backstage with the guys and seeing all the different outfits and personalities come to life,” Hendon said. “It was very fun getting to know those guys.”