New faces leave their mark in Leathernecks history books

Gallery | 3 Photos BECCA LANGYS / PHOTO EDITOR Josh Kirby prepares for his running events.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was all smiles and successful records when the Western Illinois University track and field teams traveled down to Missouri to compete in the Tom Botts Invitational this past weekend.

While there were 16 total individual and team performances that finished in the top half of their respected events, two new names were also inked in as well. Field athletes Tia Dorshorst (freshman) and Carrissa Tinsley (junior) both made a name for themselves over the weekend.

Dorshorst came out with a 3.66 meter mark in the pole vault competition. Her mark was so good at the invite, that she won the event overall. In addition, Tinsley, who is a transfer from Lincoln College, placed 10th all-time in the shot put. Prior to this accomplishment, Tinsley also etched her name in the same event with a sixth-place showing during the indoor category earlier this year.

Along with the well established wins from Dorshorst and Tinsley, other individual athletes swooped in for the Purple and Gold in the running and field events. Junior Josh Kirby raced in at 54.76 in the 400-meter hurdles, before being one out of the four in the 4×400 meter relay team for the men’s division.

Next was senior Isaiah LeSure, who added two of his own personal records in the 100-meter (11.00) and the 200-meter (22.11) dashes. To add to the collegiate best category, both sophomores Dyllan Bonk and Amelia Peterson came out prosperous in the 100-meter (11.01) and 200-meter (25.80).

The last big event for the Leathernecks, was the 4×400 meter relays. The men’s team consisted of freshman Lucas Hofer, Kirby, sophomore Johnny Dickson and junior Justin Montalto. It was a first place scoring for the men, with a time of 3:19.68.

The women’s relay team had freshman Sierra Long and juniors Bo Brasseur, Michaela Busch and Megan Reed. They were not a team you wanted to mess with at the invite, as they took home a second place finish with time of 3:53.54.

This week will be back-to-back for both track and field teams, as they head to the Drake Relays today through Saturday, and the Kip Janvrin Open this Thursday through Saturday. It looks like both track and field teams will be split up in Iowa, but there is still more to come, especially with their outstanding performances.