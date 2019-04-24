Baseball loses series to South Dakota Coyotes 2-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — This past Friday and Saturday, the Western Illinois University baseball team (15-22) traveled up north to take on the South Dakota State University baseball team (18-16). The Leathernecks dropped the first two games in the series by scores of 3-11 and 9-11, respectively, but bounced back and won the final game 7-6 in extra innings.

The final game on Saturday saw sophomore Jack Carberry get the start for the Leathernecks. He went six innings, giving up three runs while fanning six. The game started out scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Jackrabbits scored first off a single to right field. They would continue to lead until the top of the sixth inning.

Senior CJ Schaeffer Jr. started things off hot in the top of the sixth inning for the Leathernecks by hitting a solo shot to tie the game. A couple batters later, senior Steve McShane singled to center field. Junior Trenton Bauer then hit a double to advance McShane to third, setting up runners in scoring position with only one out. Junior Grant Hannat singled to right field a couple batters later, driving in both runs and giving the Leathernecks the lead, 3-1.

However, the Jackrabbits answered right back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the game up at three runs apiece. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth inning when South Dakota State scored three more runs to take the lead, 3-6, leaving our Leathernecks three outs away from getting swept.

Senior Deion Thompson started the Leatherneck charge off in the top of the ninth inning with a double to left field. Freshman Diego Munoz followed up Thompson with a home run, driving in Thompson and making it only a one run game, with no outs for the Leathernecks. After a pitching change and a groundout, junior Drue Galassi singled to right field, followed by Schaeffer Jr. singling to left field. This set up men on first and second for sophomore Alex Dorethy. Dorethy reached on a fielder’s choice, which saw Schaeffer Jr. out at second, but moved Galassi to third. McShane singled to the pitcher and tied the game in the process. That would be the end of the scoring in the top of the ninth inning for the Leathernecks, but it was all they needed to keep the game going.

The top of the 10th saw nothing from the Jackrabbits. Then in the bottom of the 10th inning, Thompson singled to right field. After an errant throw, Thompson advanced to second and then again to third after a failed pickoff attempt from the pitcher. Munoz hit a sacrifice fly to score Thompson, driving in the winning run for the Leathernecks. Dorethy put the exclamation point on the victory by striking out three in the bottom of the extra inning.

After this series, the Leathernecks remain at fourth in the conference right behind Oral Roberts. Yesterday, they had a rematch game against Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville (15-22) in Macomb. The Leathernecks looked to get some revenge after losing to the Cougars 3-13 on April 16.