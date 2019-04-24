Why Giannis Antetokounmpo is alreeady th NBA MVPIf

In my opinion, I think Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo is the league MVP. There were other exceptional players that had an MVP season, player like James Harden, Paul George and Stephen Curry. “The Greek Freak” should be the winner and honestly it should not be close. I know you are thinking, “have you seen Harden?” Yes, I have seen the way Harden played all season long and what he’s done is unbelievable. Without a doubt he is the best scorer in the league and quite honestly it’s not even close, but this is Antetokounmpo’s year.

The Milwaukee Bucks are not only the No. 1 team in the East, they are the No. 1 team in the league, finishing the year with a 60-22 record. Antetokounmpo averages 26 points per game, 12 rebounds per game, four assist and two blocks. What an outstanding season he has had. There is no other player in the league like him. He is absolutely unstoppable. Talk about a player that plays every game like it’s his last. He is a fierce competitor and all he wants to do is win. Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had a player at his caliber since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Back in 1971, Abdul-Jabbar delivered Milwaukee their first NBA Championship, but he did it alongside the great Oscar Robertson. No disrespect to Khris Middleton; he did make the NBA All-Star team this year, but Middleton is not one of the best players in the league. He’s not even in the discussion to be in the top 20 best players in the league. Players like Harden play alongside Chris Paul, Curry plays alongside Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and George plays alongside Russell Westbrook. Antetokounmpo led the team to the playoff with the best record in the league while playing with no one, and I consider that to be an incredible feat. Not to mention his loyalty to the team. He really wants to win a championship in Milwaukee and I think he can. They are in a great situation right now. Milwaukee Bucks played the Detroit Pistons in the first round. Bucks swept the Pistons and will be moving on to the next round.

In the last game, Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. He made sure to put on a outstanding performance so his team could move on to the next round. The Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers to move on to the next round as well. Bucks versus Celtics is going to be a great series to watch. I know Celtics have a great team and their leader, Kyrie Irving, has been playing phenomenally well. There is no other player in this league that knows how to take over in the fourth quarter like him. This series, everyone will be watching Antetokounmpo to see what he’s going to do. Everyone knew the Bucks were going to beat the Pistons. This series against the Celtics is up in the air. No one knows who’s going to win.

Well, I’m sure Bucks and Celtics fans do. The young Celtics players have experience. They’ve been deep in the playoffs and lost in the Conference Finals last year with their star player out the entire playoff. Celtics are going to be tough to beat but I believe in “The Greek Freak” because that’s exactly what he is: a freak of nature. I don’t think anyone on the Celtics can contain him and I’m sure they know that as well. The other players on the Buck’s will be tested. Players like Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and the rest of the players have to be ready to play. They obviously can’t win without Antetokounmpo, but he can’t get to the NBA Finals alone. It’s going to be a serious dog fight. Whoever wins this series moves on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Get your popcorn ready because it’s going to be a great show to watch.