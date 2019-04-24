Earth day may be over, but you can still make a difference

As Earth Day has come and gone, I feel the need to talk about the movement happening to protect our Earth. With so much pollution around the globe, it is a difficult topic to talk about. In the efforts to reverse the damage we’ve caused, a lot of influential people have stepped forward to put an end to global warming and pollution. One key artist I would like to point out is Lil Dicky. While his name may not scream “let’s help the Earth,” his new song definitely does. “Earth” by Lil Dicky is a song all about coming together to help save, well, the Earth. Not only does the message ring loud and true, he also brought in 30 or more other famous artists to collaborate on the track.

These names include Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg and Halsey just to name a few. Not only does the song literally talk about how we are killing the Earth, he also touches on the fact we only have 12 years to reverse our damage, or it will be irreversible. You are probably thinking, “what is a song going to do to save the Earth?” That is a good question. All the money being made from the song and video is being put towards environmental help. Along with this, Lil Dicky has a website called WeLoveTheEarth.Org. On this website, you can watch videos to learn about the damage being caused, and the ways you can help stop it. You are also able to sign a petition, sign up to vote and pay a fee to reverse your monthly or yearly carbon footprint.

In my opinion, what Lil Dicky is doing is an amazing movement towards saving our planet. The way he went about getting this message across is truly inspirational. Including so many other artists in this song is a great way to get people to come together and realize what we are doing to our home. While Lil Dicky is definitely not the only one to attempt to make a difference, his way of doing it is going to reach so many young people. I truly think that we can all work together to save our Earth, even in the smallest ways. I have been very aware of my bad habits that harm our environment for the past few months. I have also found an app called “Ecosia” which replaces your web browser and every time you search something, the money from ads, goes to planting trees. This is just one example of the small things you could change in your everyday lives’ to make a difference.

I think if everyone could educate themselves on the small things they can do to make a difference, we could fix this problem in no time! So please, if you are reading this, look up some ways to help the Earth and start being more aware of the things you are doing in your personal life to contribute to the horrible habits that are killing the Earth we live on.