Predicting the top five 2019 NFL Draft picks

The National Football League will hold their annual draft this upcoming Thursday. The draft will be held in the Music City of Nashville.

The draft is always exciting, but this year has the potential to be even more thrilling. The NFL Draft has a total of seven rounds, and each team has the same number of draft picks. With these draft picks, each team has the opportunity to draft a prospect, or trade their pick to move up and down in the draft order. This is why some teams have more picks than other teams. This is one of the most anticipated events for football fans during the offseason, and gives each fan a glimmer of hope for their favorite teams. This year’s draft is going to be something special because of the surplus of quarterback talent at the collegiate level.

This year, plenty of teams are at the top of the order and are in need of that franchise altering quarterback, but the problem is there are not many of them in this year’s draft. The two top quarterbacks this year are the uber athletic Kyler Murray and the “Pocket-Passing Assassin” Dwayne Haskins. The teams who will be fighting over these two prospects are the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. However, if you are in need of defense, which most franchises almost always are, you are in luck. This draft class has the potential to be one of the best classes in recent memory. The NFL Draft is always so hard to predict, but here is my top-five mock draft.

The Cardinals hold the first overall pick, and they can do a number of things. They need help all across the board, and many people see them taking the best defensive player in the draft in either Quinnen Williams or Nick Bosa because they traded up in the first round last year to draft quarterback Josh Rosen. However, I predict they are going to draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. While many people will think this is crazy, it really isn’t. They hired a new coach Kliff Kingsbury, and wants the ultra-athletic QB to run his offense.

The 49ers have been a very unlucky franchise the last few years. After having high hopes going into last season, the injury bug plagued the team, and led the team to a very disappointing season. While they are not in need of an offensive player, I believe they take the best player available and take Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick.

The third overall pick is held by the New York Jets. They drafted their hopeful franchise quarterback Sam Darnold in last year’s draft, and added a surplus of talent in free agency to help their young QB. Although they had a solid defense last season, most of their moves in free agency were on the offensive side of the ball. I believe they are going to take the best defensive player on the board, and select Williams, the defensive tackle from the University of Alabama.

Things begin to get interesting with the fourth overall pick. The Oakland Raiders will have the selection, and it will be the first selection from new general manager Mike Mayock. They can do a handful of things, and I believe they are the team that can do anything. If I were in the Raiders shoes, I would look no further than Devin White the linebacker out of LSU. I think he is the best pure defender in the class, and is exactly what Oakland needs to help fix that very shaky defense.

Rounding out the top five, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They can go plenty of different ways considering they need just about everything. They could take QB Dwayne Haskins, but I think they take the safe play and take the best edge rusher in this year’s class. They will select Josh Allen from the University of Kentucky. They need to bolster their defensive front, especially if they are going to cut veteran tackle Gerald McCoy.

The draft is always a fun and exciting time for fan bases across the country, and these players have the opportunity to change the course of franchise. It all starts this Thursday, be sure to tune in.