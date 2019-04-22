The Clone Wars are back

When Disney bought Star Wars, the popular show Star Wars the Clone Wars ended. The creators of the show released the final 13 episodes on Netflix in an attempt to end the story but still, questions remained unanswered.

After almost five years, Disney has released a trailer to continue the series hopefully giving fans a satisfying ending. Before we get into it Star Wars Canon is highly debated, I always like to use the Legend of Zelda timeline as my reference to make sense of everything.

The Legend of Zelda timeline had been debated for years especially after the Ocarina of Time. Nintendo eventually came up with the actual timeline in 2011 (games since then bringing more discussions.)

Basically, after the Ocarina of Time, the timeline splits into three based on what happens in the game. I use this as my Star Wars reference because I like to think that all these things are canon but in different timelines. For example, in 2003 Cartoon Network had a mini-series called Star Wars Clone Wars that bridge the gap between Star Wars Episodes two and three. In 2008 a new movie called Star Wars the Clone Wars was released which ended up being a pilot film if you would of the new series. Since the Clone Wars introduces characters and events that are not mentioned in the movies (and because Clone Wars was canon to “Revenge of the Sith”) I put them in separate timelines. The Clone Wars (though not originally part of Disney) is in the same timeline as Star Wars Rebels. Where the previously released season six on the timeline is unknown as season seven will probably start right after the events of season five and mix together chronologically with season six. To make matters worse, however, the 12-episode season will be on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which some fans will be upset about.

It’s been a long time since the shocking events of the final episode of season five, Barriss Ofee is revealed to be the one who caused the death of Letta Turmond. Ofee is nice so it was difficult to have her revealed to be the perpetrator. However, in an ironic turn of events her reasons for the betrayal will turn out to be true in the third movie. The season ends with Ahsoka Tano leaving the Jedi Order after being accused as the person responsible.

None of these events were really addressed in season six, so fans have been waiting for years to see the fallout. The trailer for the new season starts with clips from the last scene of season five. It shows Tano living in the underworld of Coruscant while the other Jedi continue fighting in the war. Yoda and Mace Windu discuss what the plan is to end this war, but Yoda isn’t sure if war ever does. It then shows that she does return to help her friends in the war. At the end we see Tano fighting against Darth Maul. So, the new season will have a lot of action in it.

I am worried that 12 episodes are not going to be enough to put a bow on this series, but at least Disney is bringing it back (even though it was there fault that it ended). I am definitely looking forward to seeing what happens.