Country singers hit the Grand Ballroom in less than two weeks

Students at Western Illinois University were waiting with anticipation to see who would be performing at West Fest 2019, following last years performers Jessie McCartney and Waka Flocka Flame.

Students were excited to find that Dylan Scott and Morgan Evans are the chosen pair to perform at West Fest on May 1 in the University Union Grand Ballroom. The performance will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. that Wednesday. Scott and Evans are rising names in country music, and each have their own distinct sound, story, and personalities.

Evans is a 24-year old singer and songwriter, who both sings and plays guitar. Evans is from Australia but has moved to the United States recently after his marriage to country sweetheart Kelsea Ballerini in 2017.

Evans and Ballerini now reside together in Nashville, Tennessee. Evans is best known for his 2017 single “Kiss Somebody”, which found its way to number 3 on the US Country Airplay chart. Evans has won multiple awards across multiple platforms. He has won awards from the Country Music Association (CMA), the Australian Performing Right Association (APRA), and the Country Music Channel (CMC). He recently released a new album titled “Things That We Drink To”, which is a great listen!

Scott is a 28-year old singer and song writer, who is proficient in vocals, guitar, and piano. Scott was born in Bastrop, Louisiana where his love for music began. Scott’s career sparked in 2013 with his single “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy” but has more recently climbed the country charts with his singles “My Girl” and “Hooked”. “My Girl” soared to the top, taking the number one song on US Country Airplay in 2016. “Hooked” was just behind “My Girl”, taking the second spot on the US Country Airplay chart in 2017. This past December Scott released another single titled “Nothing to Do Town”, which highlights the positive aspects of living in a small town.

With these two extremely talented performers West Fest is bound to be the ideal location for all country music fans on May 1. Both of these artists have an upbeat and modern spin to traditional country music, so even those who do not typically listen to country music could still enjoy this performance. Both Evans and Scott are quickly rising names in country music and have captured hearts of fans from across the United States. Through the University Union Board’s decision to bring these artists to Western, they will capture the hearts of students at Western Illinois University as well.

If you are as excited as most of the students at Western about these amazing performers, you can get your tickets at the Hainline Theatre Box Office or online at tinyurl.com/westfest19. Get ready to get down & have a great time this year at West Fest!

