The negative impacts of Juul

Whether or not you have ever owned a vaping device it is probable that you have heard someone say, “Yo can I hit that?”

This is because vaping has recently become extremely popular among today’s youth. Mango, mint, fruit medley — these flavors are delicious in a smoothie but are dangerous when they introduce youth and young adults to nicotine.E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that allow it’s users to inhale aerosolized liquid that contains nicotine into their lungs; These devices often look like pens, USB flash drives and other everyday items. Despite the fact that Juuls and other e-cigarettes are marketed as safe alternatives to cigarettes, these electronic vaporizers are not completely safe. There are some definite health downsides to them.

One inevitable downside you will face when you begin to vape regularly is nicotine addiction. The sad fact is that once you start, it is incredibly difficult to stop. Despite the physical consequences of vaping nicotine, being addicted to nicotine is a negative consequence in and of itself. You eventually depend on nicotine to feel good, and without it, you experience very unpleasant symptoms. The American Psychiatric Association says that there are “7 primary symptoms associated with nicotine withdrawal: irritability/anger/frustration, anxiety, depressed mood, difficulty concentrating, increased appetite, insomnia, and restlessness”.

Vaping also has an effect on your cardiovascular health. Juuling is considered not as bad for your heart in comparison to cigarettes, however the nicotine in Juuls constricts your blood vessels. For some people, this extra constriction can be dangerous or lethal if their heart and arteries are not in great health. Your body needs to be able to pump blood where it needs to go to avoid blockages that can cause heart attacks; veins need to possess the ability to dilate in order to let blood flow through them more easily. Nicotine interferes with healthy blood flow by constricting your blood vessels. This puts unnecessary stress on your heart and blood vessels by increasing your heart rate and blood pressure.

Popcorn lung is also common side effects of vaping. When inhaled, diacetyl (chemical that is commonly found in e-cigarettes) causes bronchiolitis obliterans – “popcorn lung” – a scarring of the tiny air sacs in the lungs resulting in the thickening and narrowing of the airways. While the name “popcorn lung” may not connote a threatening problem, it’s a serious lung disease that causes coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath; similar to the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Most people vape now because they are physically addicted. Not only has it been made known that it decreases your health and well being, but it also impacts your bank account. The average “juuler” buys about a pack of pods a week. Depending on where you live that pack of pods can range from $10.00-$40.00. The average cost for a pack of pods (4 pods in a pack) is about $20.00. If you are averaging 1 pack a week for a full year, that is 52 packs of pods. That means the average juuler is spending about 1,040 on nicotine per year. People pay this because they do not realize how much money they are actually spending on these products and because they are too addicted to quit.