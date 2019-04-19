Track and field teams prepare for second trip back to Mizzou

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Our Western Illinois track and field teams are heading back to the campus of the Mizzou Tigers this weekend for the two-day Tom Botts Invitational. The Leathernecks are looking to outperform the rest of the competition and finish as a top-three team at the Invite. Western traveled to Missouri a few weeks ago to partake in the Mizzou Open on April 6, and finished with several top-five placements, a new school record and they also continued passing up all time markers.

Last weekend, the Leathernecks traveled to Iowa City, Iowa to compete in the Musco Twilight Invite hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes. We left the event with six, first place wins split by our men and women athletes at three apiece.

For the men, three sophomores took control of the Invitational last weekend, representing coach Wholey and Western Illinois very well. Sophomore Dyllan Bonk earned a first place spot in the unseeded 400-meter hurdles, sophomore Cayson Frerichs placed first in the unseeded 800-meter run, sophomore Quintin Thurman was able to notch a first place spot for the Leathernecks in the unseeded 3000-meter run. Our men’s track and field team finished sixth of the seven teams at the Musco Twilight.

For the women, two of our juniors showed the competitors why they have represented Western Illinois for the past three years, and one freshman got her first collegiate victory. Junior Bo Brasseur continues to dominate the women’s long jump competition, earning a first place spot every time. Junior Allison Richter earned first place by winning the javelin event. Freshman Tia Dorshorst got her first event win as a Leatherneck athlete by winning the pole vault competition and set an all-time marker in this event. Dorshorst is now seventh all time for the pole vault in Summit League history. The women’s track and field team placed fourth of the seven teams.

Furthermore, 16 of our Leathernecks finished in the top half of their events with 15 of our athletes finishing in top-five of these events. Along with a few all-time markers, this will provide them with some momentum heading into Missouri this weekend.

The outdoor season is almost coming to an end. With all the hard work and conditioning these teams have done this semester, it’s leading up to The Summit League Championship in May, which Western is hosting this year.

Nonetheless, the Tom Botts Invitational begins this Friday at 3:30 p.m., which begins with the hammer throw. Let’s continue to motivate our Leathernecks through the rest of this season to win more top-10 titles, as well as carry on the successful records Western has made throughout this season.