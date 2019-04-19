Male privilege is happening right before our eyes

From the perspective of a female, the problem with male privilege is that it’s a never-ending issue. In the past few months, it has been revealed more times than I can count, even in my small friend group.

While this is a case-by-case issue, it is also a societal issue. Most often, males feel superior over their female equals, making them feel inferior. The problem with this is the impact it has on others. In my experience, males typically just act superior, and often may not even notice they’re doing it. So how can we be better about breaking down male privilege, and attempt to fix this societal issue?

There are things that we can do personally to make an attempt to fix this horrible problem. When you notice your male friends/family acting superior, you can call them out. It may be awkward and it may cause arguments, but if we all stay quiet, nothing will change. In the situations I’ve been in, I’ve noticed that males tend to say these things without even thinking. So, when they notice someone getting upset about it, they actually think about what they said and that can make a difference.

I have been informed by students that they see male superiority so often, especially in the athletics department, more specifically the football team. I have heard so many times, from so many people about the privilege that these males get just for playing football. I realize the importance of our football team, and the things they are doing, but things need to change. More often, if you are on the football team, you do not get as much punishment as someone who isn’t. This should be absolutely unacceptable, but for some reason, it isn’t.

This isn’t the only example, though. Like I said, even in my group of friends, male privilege is prominent. My female friends have been noticing it more in the past few months. The biggest issue, though, is the expectations these males have towards their female “friends.” Male privilege is driven by expectations. We have been expected to take the males’ side of any fight. This results in straight oppression of the female.

The point of this is to make everyone understand that male privilege is real, and it’s happening on your campus. However, it is not a hopeless situation. There is always something you can do or say, to help you or someone you know. Even the smallest change, can eventually grow into a bigger change. If you find yourself in a privilege situation, take a step back and think about how you can help change this situation for yourself or others.

If you are a male reading this, try to really think about what you say around your female equals that may make them feel inferior or oppressed. It can change, if we all try our best to fix this problem that is so prominent in our society.