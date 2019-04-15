Western Illinois track and field teams pick up six first place finishes at Musco Twilight

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Western Illinois University men and women’s track and field teams took part in the Musco Twilight hosted by the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. There were 19 events on the day, and Western managed 11 podium finishes amongst those events, six of them happened to be in first place.

Having yet another successful day as she usually does was junior Bo Brasseur. She excelled in her go-to long jump where she placed first out of 11 competitors with a mark of 5.64 meters. This was her third straight first place finish in that event. She also placed fourth out of 22 in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.59 seconds.

Freshman Tia Dorshorst finished first out of four in the pole vault and now sits at seventh all-time in Western’s record books with her 3.40 meters mark. Junior Allison Richter also took first in the javelin event out of nine competitors with her 37.98-meter throw.

All three of these first-place finishes for the women’s team were in seeded events, meaning they had previously recorded a time or mark heading into this meet. They ended up finishing fourth out of seven teams (1. Iowa 2. Northern Iowa 3. Minnesota State 4. Western Illinois 5. Northern Illinois 6. Loyola (Ill.) 7. Iowa Central CC).

The men’s team recorded three first place finishes as well, but they were all in unseeded events, which means it was either their first time competing in that event or have not yet posted an official score.

Those wins came from sophomores Dyllan Bonk in the 400-meter hurdles (57.75), Cayson Frerichs in the 800-meter run (1:59.57) and Quintin Thurman in the 3,000-meter run (9:10.70).

Moving back into seeded events, a couple other Leathernecks were able to podium. Junior Josh Kirby took third of eight in the 400-meter hurdles race with a time of 54.87 seconds. Also having himself a day was senior Isiah LeSure. He took third of 14 in the long jump with a mark of 7.24 meters. He also took ninth of 23 in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.34 seconds, setting himself a new PR along the way.

The men’s team had great individual success but placed last out of six teams after 19 events (1. Northern Iowa 2. Iowa Central CC 3. Loyola (Ill.) 4. Minnesota State 5. Iowa 6. Western Illinois).

Overall it was a good meet for the Leathernecks as they keep getting faster, setting new PR’s and getting better along the way to The Summit League Championships starting on May 8 right here in Macomb.

Both teams will be back in competition this Friday when they return to the University of Missouri to take part in the Tom Botts Invitational. Then it will be a quick turnaround for them when they compete in the highly competitive Drake Relays on April 24. It doesn’t get any easier from here, but it will all be great practice heading into championship weekend.