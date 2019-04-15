Hulu brings to light the true story of “The Act”

I recently started watching the short series, The Act, on Hulu and let me tell you, it is a good one. When I was first suggested the show I didn’t think much of it, but when I was told it was based off of a true story and should look more into it, I was instantly hooked. I haven’t gotten very far in the show yet, but I’ll give you a rundown of what I do know.

Dee Dee Blanchard is an overprotective mom to her “very ill” daughter Gypsy Rose. When the show first starts it shows that the two are moving from Louisiana to Missouri into a home built by the neighbors as a part of a Habitat for Humanity project. The house was painted pink and had a wheelchair ramp that wrapped around the front of the house since Gypsy believed she was bound to one.

We soon meet Mel and Lacey, the neighbors across the street. Lacey sympathizes with Gypsy and wants to do girl things with her like her makeup and talk about boys. Dee Dee later finds out and forces Gypsy to wash her face, which makes her feel bad about herself. Her mom uses the excuse that she doesn’t want her little girl to grow up and that she doesn’t need makeup to make her pretty. Gypsy compliments Lacey on the necklace that her boyfriend had gotten her and instantly falls in awe at the thought of having one.

Later in the show the two are pictured in a mall where they come across a replica of Lacey’s necklace. Gypsy begs her mom for it so she steals it. Little did Dee Dee know that Mel was standing right above them and saw everything. When the two make eye contact, Dee Dee storms out of the shopping center and instantly fabricates a story in her head. When trying to talk things over with Mel, Dee Dee gets called out for her “perfect mom act” and instantly gets upset and says she does everything for her daughter.

When she turns around she sees her daughter almost drinking a soda handed to her by Lacey, and she incessantly screams that Gypsy has a sugar allergy. A similar incident happens when Gypsy observes Lacey eating a cupcake and wants to try it herself. After catching Gypsy in the act, Dee Dee rushes her to the hospital. Flashing forward to later that night, Dee Dee tucks Gypsies into bed and proceeds to taking sleeping pills to aid her to fall asleep. The time shifts about an hour later and Gypsy is laying in the same bed as her mother with a breathing mask on. She then takes it off, swings her legs to the side of the bed and stands up. She waddles down the hallway to the kitchen. This is the first time in the show that we see Gypsy stand and walk. She grabbed a can of whipped cream out of the refrigerator and an epicene out of the cabinet. In this moment the audience can tell that she is questioning her mother’s credibility; she’s already walking so what more could Dee Dee be lying about? She puts some on her finger and eats it without having an allergic reaction, proving she indeed is not allergic to sugar.

This show is not only suspenseful but intriguing. I could never imagine my parents lying to me about an illness I don’t even have. I highly encourage readers to become viewers because this show is phenomenal and only getting started.