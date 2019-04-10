Chandler Boulevard investigation is ongoing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Macomb Police Department and the Illinois State Police are still investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman they found in a home on Chandler Boulevard.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound last Friday. According to Macomb Police Lt. Lindsey May, evidence points toward a suicide. It is not yet confirmed if the individual lived in the home nor has it been confirmed who lives in the home. As previously reported, the owner of the home asked officers to conduct a walk-through of the home after a neighbor saw suspicious activity.

Police also conducted a search of a silver SUV parked on Murray Street, which May confirmed belonged to the deceased. The Illinois State Police normally assists local officers in these incidents, according to May, in order increase the efficiency at the scene. Since the investigation will continue to develop, more updates will be provided.