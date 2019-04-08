Track and field teams fully deliver at Mizzou Open

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Western Illinois University men and women’s track and field teams were back in action over the weekend when they participated in the Mizzou Spring Open. Many students set school and personal records over the weekend.

Leading the way was junior Bo Brasseur in the long jump event. She became the only Leatherneck to surpass 20 feet on Western’s all-time list and the only competitor to do so on the day. She marked a 6.23 meter (20’ 5.25”) jump to secure herself a new school record. She now holds the record in both indoor and outdoor, both results being recorded this 2019 season.

Senior Isiah LeSure didn’t set a new record, but he did move himself up into seventh all-time for Western with a 7.33-meter (24’ .75) mark, earning him third place. Freshman Gabe Cheeks came fourth out of 12 in the long jump, finishing right behind LeSure, with a mark of 7.12-meters (23’ 4.5”).

Fellow freshman Tia Dorshorst moved into eight all-time in the pole vault contest with a 3.31-meter (10’ 10.25”) effort. Brasseur, LeSure and Dorshorst all set new personal records with their efforts. Junior Michael Rinella tied for second in the event with a mark of 4.31 meters (14’ 1.75”).

Junior Michaela Busch set not one, but two new personal records on the day. She started her day by placing top-five in the long jump (5.54 / 18’ 2.25), 100-meter hurdles (14.59) and high jump (1.66 / 5’ 5.25”). She finished her very busy day in the 4×400-meter relay as her team placed third (3:55.88).

Sophomore Nick Olson placed second out of 13 competitors in the shot put with a 15.36-meter (50’ 4.75”) throw while junior Carrissa Tinsley placed fourth out of 15 with a 13.01-meter (42’ 8.25”) in the same event.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Cheeks, LeSure, Darius Patterson and Justin Montalto placed third out of six teams as it was an overall successful day for Western’s relay teams. The last two podium finishes were both third place placements as Eric Fox threw for 45.65 meters (149’ 9”) in the discus event and freshman Sierra Fox ran a 1:05.38 in the 400-meter hurdles.

In the end, Western showed out in a rather difficult event and are shaping up to finish their outdoor season strong. They’ll be back in action this weekend in the Musco Twilight hosted by the University of Iowa. The Leathernecks will return to Mizzou in two weeks when they take part in the Tom Botts Invitational.

The only home meet for Western will happen to be The Summit League Outdoor Championships on May 8. There’s a long time between now and then, but Western are on pace to do very well in front of a hometown crowd.