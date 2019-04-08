Expecting the unexpected at WrestleMania 35

For those of you who don’t know, this weekend is mighty big for fans like myself and those who spend many countless hours watching professional wrestling. Who would’ve thought that April would sneak up so fast? All the events that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are broadcasting this weekend, lead up to WrestleMania 35, which aired last night live, and still can be watched through the WWE Network.

This weekend has seen some rather exciting, sad and yet terrifying things. Let’s first start off with the NXT TakeOver: New York. All five matches kept fans on the edge of their seats the whole time. Even though some wrestlers who walked into New York champions remained champions, some titles switched hands, which caused a happy reaction from fans that were there live and watching at home.

The first match that I want to address is the War Raiders taking on Aleister Black and Ricochet for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Even though the War Raiders retained their titles, it was quite emotional seeing Black and Ricochet take their final bow in front of the NXT crowd.

It has been noted by multiple wrestling sources that both Black and Ricochet will be called up to the main roaster, which is WWE. Some fans are afraid that this was the last time we will see the characters we like so much, because WWE CEO, Vince McMahon, is known for changing NXT (or any other wrestler’s characters coming into the the business for that matter) in not so great ways. McMahon has a habit of making characters from NXT sit on the sidelines and only do squash matches, that are not the best to watch. Anyway, it was great hearing the crowd roar “you deserve it” to Black and Ricochet one last time in NXT.

In addition to that match, the next one that I was quite surprised seeing the title change hands to was WALTER versus Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship. The “Bruiserweight” Dunne sadly had the title ripped away from him. He was the longest champ, holding that title for merely 685 days. Crazy, right? Anyway, WALTER is a big guy. He is about 6’4” and 297 pounds, whereas Dunne is 5’10” and 205 pounds. The match at times was hard to watch, because WALTER was throwing Dunne around like a rag doll. One part I can remember so vividly is seeing WALTER slap Dunne’s chest as hard as he could, and you could see the welts starting to form on his chest and back. It was rather intimidating to see.

The last match of the night really made me appreciate the wrestling business then I did before, as well as be grateful that I am still a wrestling fan, Johnny Gargano versus Adam Cole (BAY-BAY) for the NXT Championship in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. To give a backstory, former champion Tommaso Ciampa had to relinquish the title, due to a neck injury that needed surgery sooner rather than later. It was very sad to see him leave, but now that he had the surgery and it was successful, Ciampa can continue to take the time off, but come back sooner than we thought. Anyway, the match really showed both of Gargano and Cole’s strengths and weaknesses. It was a rather back and forth match between the two, as each man pinned each other, causing for the a 1-1 tie. Whoever was able to pin the next person, was the new champion.

For those who don’t know, Gargano defines what a superhero is. In the match, when Cole’s cronies came in (The Undisputed Era), most people like me thought that Gargano had no chance. That The Undisputed Era would kick Gargano while he was down, and do so much damage that Gargano wouldn’t be able to persevere and Cole would. However, that was not the case! You know those movies where it’s one guy against like four or five guys and that one guy just takes them all out? That was Gargano on Friday night.

Gargano pulled through, attacking each of Cole’s friends and then put Cole in a submission hold. It looked like at first that Cole was going to wiggle his way out of it, but didn’t, therefore resulting in him tapping out and Gargano becoming the new champion. Tears came to my eyes when Gargano ran over to his family and hugged each one one of them. This has been his dream for years, to be the underdog who took home the gold. He did it and the whole wrestling community was satisfied.

To me, Paul Levesque’s product, (better known as Triple H and McMahon’s son-in-law) NXT, stole the show against McMahon’s product, WrestleMaina. But then again, I could be wrong. I don’t think I am to be honest. On Saturday night, the WWE hosted the Hall of Fame 2019 ceremony, that had people emotional yet terrified at the same time. When inductee, Bret “The Hitman” Hart was accepting the award on behalf of himself and his brother-in-law, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart for their incredible journey as the tag team group the Hart Foundation, an outside fan tried to climb up into the ring to attack Hart. From the multiple videos out there, you could see several wrestlers swarm the man who is wearing a Bob Marley dreadlock hat, coming up from the side/back and attacking Hart. It is unbelievable!

Now that two out of the three events have happened, it’s time for the main event, WrestleMaina 35. Tonight (tomorrow) is going to be one emotional rollercoaster for many wrestlers, as titles could switch hands, and history could be made. I know it will be a great event to watch, even though there are 16 matches to get through and it is almost 7.5 hours of content. But still, many wrestlers could be walking out the happiest people alive, and some might be walking out feeling like the saddest people alive.

For me, it will be sad to say goodbye to one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, Dean Ambrose as he is about to exit the company after Sunday, but something tells me that he will be heading back to the independent wrestling scene once his contract is officially up. This weekend has had many highs, lows and what just happened in between. Let’s hope that our favorite wrestlers will be walking out champions, the ones who deserve it at least, and the events keep us sports entertained.

