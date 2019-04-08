Texas Tech meets Virginia in NCAA Tournament Final

Though March is over, the madness has continued into April. The NCAA March Madness Tournament has lived up to all the hype. There’s been a little bit of everything. From buzzer beaters, to upsets, the tournament has exceeded expectations. The Final Four semi-final round happened over the weekend and lived up to all the hype. Virginia faced off against Auburn while Michigan State squared off against Texas Tech. Both games went down to the wire and finished in dramatic fashion.

The first game of the night was No. 1 seeded Virginia against No. 5 seeded Auburn. It was a tough fought game, as Virginia’s high-powered defense took on arguably the most explosive offense in the country of Auburn. The game was neck-and-neck until there was about five minutes left in the game. That’s when Virginia started to pull away. They went on a run, and took the game high lead of 10 points. However, just when Auburn thought their shot of advancing to the Championship were over, the tide began to change. Auburn went on a 12-0 run to recapture the lead. From that point on, it was time to battle against Virginia. Virginia was down by two with 7.4 seconds remaining, when Kyle Guy of Virginia was fouled on a three-point attempt. Guy went on to bury all three from the line, and Virginia went on to defeat Auburn 63-62.

The second game of the night was between No. 2 seeded Michigan State and No. 3 seeded Texas Tech. Michigan State was coming off a stellar victory over Duke, the best team in the country. Texas Tech was also coming off an upset victory over Gonzaga to reach the programs first ever Final Four. The game was filled with ups and downs for both sides, but the real story came from Matt Mooney. Mooney was a grad transfer from the University of South Dakota, and helped propel Texas Tech to the Championship round against Virginia. Mooney exploded onto the Final Four scene by scoring 22 points, and helped pick up the slack of Jarrett Culver, who struggled from the field. Texas Tech defeated the Spartans 61-51.

Virginia and Texas Tech will meet today at 8 p.m. for the Tournament Championship. The game should be tight, and very interesting. Virginia will look to pull off the ultimate redemption story after losing to No. 16 seeded UMBC last year in the round of 64. As for Texas Tech, they will look to forge their own story and win their first ever National Title. The game will determine which team has the best defense in the entire tournament, and the winner of the game will come from who can shoot the ball at an exceptional clip. This game will be an instant classic, and not only because of the defensive battle we are going to witness. This will be a coaching battle for the books. Two of the brightest minds in the game will be going head-to- head. Tony Bennett and Chris Beard will be playing a game of chess against one another. Both are excellent defensive minds, but the question we all are asking is, who will be able to break their opponents defensive scheme first? Well, we don’t have to wait long, and we will find out tonight in the Tournament Finale. The Madness isn’t over yet.