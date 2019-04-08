Western lines up lots of Mom’s Day activities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mom’s Day will be held this Saturday here at Western Illinois University. Mom’s Day T-shirts will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. The shirts will be sold in the University Concourse.

If your mom is planning on coming to visit but you have no idea what to do with her, don’t worry, there are plenty of events and entertainment activities taking place!

A Day at the Lake will be held at Lake Argyle in Colchester, Ill. This event is a day of enjoying nature with family and friends. More information can be found through Lake Argyle’s park visitor center.

The first event will take place on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., which is the 10th Annual Donna Phillips Memorial 5K Fun Run/Dog Walk! This is a 5k where one can either walk or run, and dogs are more than welcome to come along! A Mom’s Day team of two costs $40 to participate, and all proceeds go to the Department of Kinesiology.

Warrior Dog Dash, the Lincoln/Washington/Grote capstone event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is only $5 per person to participate in this obstacle course. All proceeds will go to the Warrior Dog Foundation, which helps in rehabilitation of SOF K-9s after the dog-heroes complete their service. This event will take place at the background area of Lincoln/Washington/Grote Halls.

There will be a Mom’s Day Bags Tournament from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the lawn between Q-Lot and the East Entrance to the Rec Center. The cost to participate is $10 per team. All proceeds from the event will go to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. Make sure to sign up and fill out the registration form online!

The Recreation Center will be holding multiple events throughout the day! Chair massages will be available throughout the day, the massages will be $1/minute and cash, check, debit or Rocky Dollars will be accepted. These massages will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. “Get Ready to Zumba,” a Zumba class, will begin at 1:00 p.m. and is perfect for the fitness-loving moms! Finally, Big Pink Volleyball will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. This is the Western Traditional Big Pink Volleyball that we all know and love- share it with your mom this Saturday!

If your mom loves service activities, then New Life for Old Bags may be perfect for her. National Residence Hall Honorary (NRHH) will be hosting this event at 4:00 p.m. in the Tanner Circle. This event will be centered around turning used plastic bags into sleeping mats for those in need.

Perfect for moms who love art- the Mom’s Throw-a-thon will be held in the Heating Plant Annex. The Department of Art will be hosting a pottery/clay workshop with professor Ian Shelly. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own pottery out of clay- something a mom is sure to love! Additionally, Battle of the Brushes will take place in the WCI Arts Center, starting at 7:00 p.m. Attendee’s will watch 12 artists create paintings in 30 minutes, and will vote to determine the winners. There will also be a cash bar, a silent auction and raffle prizes. All paintings created at the event will be available for purchase at the event.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be a Choral Masterworks Concert in the COFAC Recital Hall, perfect for moms who love music!

Inter-Hall Council will be hosting Late Night Bowling from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Diggers College City Bowl. This will be free bowling and there will also be free pizza provided. Get your bowl on!

The final Mom’s Day event will be UUBingo. Bingo will be held at 8:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. This will be the traditional University Union Bingo.

In addition to all these amazing WIU-Sponsored activates, don’t forget to venture out into Macomb for more family fun!