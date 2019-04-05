Seniors, what will you do post graduation?

With graduation vastly approaching, a plan of action needs to be made for us seniors as some of us depart from our college careers for good.

Now, I say “for good” to those who have no desire to participate in a graduate program. However, if you are someone with a desire to attend a graduate program, then by all means go for it. Although, I will say that the decision to further your education should be a decision from the heart in hopes to accomplish a goal and not a decision to be a “people pleaser,” as I’ve mentioned before. This is indeed your life, so make every day count in your own way for your own future.

Now, back to the college students whose desires are not to further their education, at least not right after graduation, time waits for no one. So, it’s time to start packing up our belongings little by little each day, send in those applications if you haven’t already started, start saving those coins and start making those connections. There’s a real world out there outside of our small town of Macomb, and it’s time to start preparing ourselves.

So, here’s the reality. Some of us will graduate with a job already lined up after graduation and that’s great. Some of us will graduate and secure a job sometime after graduation which is also commendable. And then, there are some of us who will graduate and find ourselves struggling to find a job after graduation which is still honorable. Why? Because no pace is the right pace post-graduation. Life is no easy ride, therefore, we have to figure out what works best for each of us. If finding an affordable apartment and working after graduation is suitable for you then make it happen, and if going back home and staying with family to work and save enough money to venture out on your own later is the best option at the moment for you, then snaps and claps for you as well. Just like hair, no one product is good for all hair textures and types, and similarly speaking, no one plan is recommended for post-graduates, because not everyone’s situation is the same. With time winding down, now is the time to take the moment to find a common ground to better ensure your future plans.

Yes, this is a scary time for us seniors as no plan is ever guaranteed, but this is also a time for optimism, positive energy and confidence as well. Don’t allow this to be an anxious and depressing halting point. This is where we really start buckling down and getting our affairs in order showing ourselves the true potential that we have as young adults. It can be nerve-wracking and seem almost impossible to get excited for graduation when those 15 minutes of fame slowly fade after walking across that stage and into the gates of reality we go, but I can assure you it is possible. Sure, you’re going to fall down a couple of times accumulating a couple of scrapes and bruises along the way, but if your determination continuously drives you to get back up each time, then this world better watch out for you.