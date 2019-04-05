Each degree is the same at the end

STEM majors have it hard. They have to take so many core classes that are heavily based on math and science. A lot of people may think that STEM majors have it the hardest. RPTA and fashion majors have a lot of hands-on work. They have to work on various tasks throughout the semester and do a lot of hands-on projects. Some people say that these majors have it the hardest. Law enforcement agents don’t have a lot of homework, but they have a lot of quizzes, tests, projects, internships and many hands-on projects, and many people can say that this major is hard. This list can go on and on and be endless, but at the end of the day, the results are all the same. At the end of their undergrad degree, everyone will get the same degree in that field. Everyone will get the same degree at the end of the day. It doesn’t matter what degree one may end up with, what matters is getting that degree. It also does not matter how you got that degree whether ifrom a four year university, a community college or even online, it is still the same degree. People go through different battles. People figure out what is best for them and it may take longer than others. The great thing about getting a college degree is that it doesn’t matter when you achieve that success. Some people go to community college for two years and then transfer to a four-year university and then they are done. Some people go to a four year university and then they have to end up staying an extra semester or two. Some people even finish online and that is completely okay because it’s not about how fast you get to the finish line, it is about crossing the finish line.

Sometimes a lot of people get crap for what they choose to do with their lives and what major they pursue. Not everyone who pursues a major in one thing will continue to do the same thing later on. It is okay not to end up where you originally planned because no one knows the future. Just having a bachelor’s degree is something that is great because that opens the door to many opportunities that someone might not have without a college degree. Sometimes there are jobs where you just need a college degree in order to work there and it doesn’t always matter what your degree is in. Getting the degree is what is important, not how, why or what degree you have. The thing that is cool about college degrees is that it opens doors to new experiences and things that wouldn’t be possible for those that don’t have a degree. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you get your degree, it doesn’t matter what degree you have, it only matters that you got it.