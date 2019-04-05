Official McDonough County Election Results

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At Tuesday’s time of publication, the Western Courier was not able to indicate all of the official election results.

One of the races that was too close to call as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday was one of Macomb’s two Alderman At-Large positions. Currently, Dennis Moon and Don Wynn occupy those seats, but Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards will take over for Wynn after winning the seat by 29 votes. Moon’s seat was not up for re-election.

“I want to thank Don Wynn for his service to the community and welcome Tammie to the city council,” Mayor Mike Inman told the Western Courier after Brown-Edwards’ victory. “We look forward to working with Tammie and adding her to the list of folks ready to do good things for the city.”

Inman will serve a third term as Mayor of Macomb after defeating his most prominent challenger, Kristen-Diane Pollock, with more than 94 percent of the vote. As previously reported, Pollok questioned the transparency within the local election process and believes that the city took steps to prevent her from being on the ballot.

In the other contested aldermanic race Tuesday, Alderman Annette Carper defeated Gregg Huston. This is Carper’s first election since being appointed to the position by Mayor Inman in August 2018. Carper compiled 227 votes, giving her a victory with almost 66 percent of the vote.

Aldermen Mike Wayland and Tom Koch both secured another term to serve on the city council after facing no challengers. City Clerk Melanie Falk and City Treasurer Ron Ward also retained their seats in races that had no opposition.

Elsewhere, for the Macomb School Board, Emily Sutton will join the board after receiving more votes than any of her competitors. There were eight candidates and voters had the option to vote for up to three.

With 673 votes out of a total of 3,710 amongst the field of competitors, Sutton will take over for Matthew Duncan, a current member who did not retain his seat. Steve Gray and Scott Torrance, also current members, will remain on the board. Others who did not make the cutoff to be elected to a seat are listed as followed from most votes to least: Sarah Oster, Kishor Kapale, Byron Oden-Shabazz and Julie Campbell.

Regions throughout rural Illinois experienced a low voter turnout on Tuesday. Roughly 11 percent of registered voters showed up to the polls in McDonough County.

According to the Chicago Tribune, it’s common for voter turnout in spring elections to be lower than in elections that take place in November. This is the case because spring elections rarely include largerscale or nationally-known candidates.