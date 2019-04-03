Dance Marathon surpasses goal of 150K

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University hosted their sixth annual Dance Marathon to benefit children in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in St. Louis. The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for more than 170 pediatric hospitals across North America. This year the event raised $160,102.06 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the CMN Hospitals.

The Executive Board, Leadership and Morale teams have been working vigorously for the past 13 months to ensure a smooth running event. These teams managed to raise $61,375.28 internally within the organization. However, these teams did much more than pull together an impressive amount of money. They planned the event, learned a dance that would be taught over the course of 12 hours and planned various entertainment activities in addition to getting Miracle Families to come speak to the students in attendance.

Arianna Nutile, Evan Wignall and Libby Peterson all served as Morale Captains. They were responsible for putting together the music for the dances, creating the dance and teaching their team the dance, all in time for the big event. The Morale team was also responsible for meeting at least once a week to learn and perfect the dance.

When asked what her favorite part of the event was, Co-Director of Recruitment Shelby Mech replied that it was the constant uplifting environment of the night.

“I love being surrounded by such positive and strong people who are willing to come together and fight for a stronger tomorrow,” Mech said.

The group of participants started the event by sitting then standing when the spokespeople asked how many in the audience knew or could relate to someone being affected and or treated in a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Whether those affected were themselves, a family member, or a friend, all stood ready to help fight and pledge to stay standing for the remainder of the evening.

During the event, participants were introduced to the Miracle Children and their families. They told their stories from their diagnosis, to their fight and if they were lucky enough their remission. Miracle Families play a vital role in the event as they show why Dance Marathon exists, to help fight for those who can’t on their own.

“Dance Marathon is an organization that is very important to me,” Tate Dowell, Morale member said. “On a personal level, my brother was treated at one of these hospitals as a kid. So for me to be able to give back to an organization that has helped out my family so much is truly an honor. One of the greatest things about Dance Marathon is the ability to directly interact with families that we help. I know that if I put a smile on these families faces I can help ease a fraction of their pain.”

Dance Marathon encourages students to sign up for Executive Board, Leadership and Morale teams once they open up on PurplePost. Students who weren’t able to buy Dance Marathon merchandise but still wish to, can do so in the Office of Student Activities.