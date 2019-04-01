What are you going to do this summer?

Summer is quickly approaching, so what are your plans? In college, I see a divide in what students do over the summer, travel or work?

I have personally done both, but I think they both can have a great impact on your summer. I am sure everyone would rather travel over the summer, but we all have to work sometimes. Of course for some of us, we do both. This summer, I have many plans for traveling to many different countries. Sadly, I have to work in between my trips. So, what are the benefits of both? In my opinion, I think both options are great for spending your time outside of school. Whether you are making money to support yourself in the future or learning about new cultures, both options are beneficial.

If you end up having to work over the summer, it is not the end of the world. Try to think of it as an investment to your future. If you are working over the summer, you are usually going to spend that money on things you really need, but what about having fun? If you work the majority of the summer, you would make enough money to support yourself throughout the semester, and plan some fun weekend trips throughout the summer as well! Although you may not be able to travel anywhere far or exotic, a weekend getaway with your friends can always be fun. Working over the summer has its restrictions, but you can always make it a positive experience.

For those of us who are planning on mostly traveling this summer, there is so much to do! Personally, I am headed to Germany, along with many other European countries. The benefits of traveling over the summer are never-ending, but I can point out a few. Experience is a big part in the way we all behave and treat people. The more experience you have, the more widespread your knowledge can be. Experiencing other cultures spreads your awareness of the ways in which other people may live. With knowledge of other cultures and people, your personal outlook will be changed for the better. We often forget there are people in different parts of the world who live differently from us. When you travel and experience these differences, it expands your social knowledge.

No matter what you are planning on doing this summer, try your best to make it fun and let it change you or your point of view for the better. If you are unable to travel far, try to experience new places close to home that you have not explored before. Parks, forests and campgrounds are fun places to explore, even if you are alone. If you are traveling, be safe and learn as much as possible along the way! Talk to new people and learn about their experiences. Summer is a great time to try new things and put your actions in motion to better your future!