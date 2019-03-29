Tennis takes on weekend double-header

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The last time the Western Illinois University women’s tennis team was on the court was back on St. Patrick’s Day. After having their first home match cancelled last Wednesday against the University of Missouri-St. Louis, the Leathernecks have been off for 12 days.

Western opened up their Summit League slate back on March 15 when they took on the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles. ORU took the match 5-2. They then took on the University of North Dakota on St. Patty’s Day but were shutout 7-0.

The Leathernecks could have used that match against UMSL to figure some things out, but instead they had nearly two weeks off to take to the practice courts.

They will start a three-game road-trip starting this afternoon when the Leathernecks take on the University of South Dakota Coyotes. USD are currently riding a three-game winning streak and open a two-game home stand. The Coyotes were scheduled to play Denver University and Air Force Academy, but both matches were postponed.

USD posts a 5-7 record and hasn’t yet played at home. This match will take place in Sioux Falls, S.D. at the Huether Family Match Pointe indoor tennis complex.

The University of Omaha Mavericks have struggled as of late, currently sitting on a 3-14 record and a nine-game losing streak. This will be a good opportunity for Western to turn themselves around.

They’ll need to turn themselves around because next weekend the Leathernecks will take on the Missouri University Tigers. Mizzou competes in the extremely tough Southeastern Conference with the likes of No. 6 in the country Vanderbilt. Western will be part of Mizzou’s senior day before the Tigers close their season at Auburn and Alabama.

Both of these upcoming opponents are on the skid and so is Western; hopefully they can bounce back and pick up their first conference win of the year this weekend. First serve is at 1 p.m. today against the Coyotes.

Twitter: bradjp08