Guest Speaker addresses SGA concerns about University direction

Ron Williams, Vice President of Student Services (left) fielded questions by concerned student leaders like SGA Vice President Madison Lynn about the current state of Western Illinois University.

Ron Williams, Vice President of Student Services and Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs opened up the Student Government Association meeting Tuesday evening to answer questions about the situation we are facing here at the University.

“Obviously you already know that we are in a dire situation at the University and I want you to know that all of the decisions that were made were certainly made with the fiscal implications in mind,” Williams said. “I believe in being transparent and open with what we are facing which is to keep the University viable during a time where we do not have enough money to operate in the same fashion in which we typically operate.”

Williams continued by addressing that faculty layoffs have been hard for everyone,especially those who have been laid off. He said that University officials tried to do such actions with dignity and respect, honoring those employees in terms of the service that they have given to the University. To his knowledge, no layoffs occured due to subpar performance and had nothing to do with the kind of service they were providing, but simply fiscal decisions only to ensure that Western Illinois University had enough money to keep the institution moving forward.

Williams also addressed the enrollment crisis that Western has been and is currently facing for a number of years now. He ensures that the Office of Undergraduate Admissions is doing all that they can to correct the downward trend. However, he did address that other state institutions are facing the same issue with enrollment with the exception of maybe one or two.

“As students who are studying, learning, growing and developing here at this University, you know that we have great educational opportunities and student activities and social programming,” Williams said. “We are just trying to share that message and market the University and put the University on new ports. Again on my perspective, I don’t believe that the enrollment or budget challenges are the fault of anyone here at the University but it’s the hand that we have been dealt.”

He references the budget impasse and expressed that it is a couple years old and that it’s the main factor in why the University did not have the financial resources to operate without making hard decisions. He explained that it is crushing and very difficult to see colleagues, friends and faculty go through these layoffs.

“I am happy to field questions from you that you may have, if you have general questions I will certainly try my best to answer those,” Williams said. “If there is something specific, particularly about a person that you know of, I will not be able to answer it and if you feel like I should answer it and you think it is not about an individual, I will try my best. If it is about an individual I cannot answer it but if it’s about you personally and how you might be impacted and care to share that narrative with SGA, I have no issue with that. In terms of what my thoughts might be in order to support you, I would just appreciate an email from you.”

He continued by explaining that he wouldn’t necessarily answer back in email, but he will try to meet with those around campus or in a meeting to help find support for specific grievances.

“When it comes to admission counselors who’ve been laid off and when new people take those positions through the bumping process, what will be done to get them acclimated and up to speed especially in an area as crucial as admissions?” Michael Harmon, Director of Finance for SGA asked.

Williams responded that whoever takes that place will have to undergo the same training process that someone who applied for the job would have that the University has particular procedures and strategies for the ways in which they function. He also explained that each of these are specific to the area in which they are recruiting, depending on the competition in the region.

Madison Lynn, Vice President of SGA asked a question in regards to questions many students asked during last weeks SGA Special Session about what would happen to specific counselors in the Counseling Center. She asked what would the remaining counselors do for students who don’t have their original counselor who they’ve had emotional connections to.

“In my opinion, that is one of the most challenging things that we face because I do know that while we will have counselors available like stated last week,” Williams said. “Counseling is a lot more complex because people actually develop relationships with individuals with people who happen to be counselors, so with that being said, I have been working with the director of the Counseling Center.”

He continued by stating that it would be on a case by case basis, depending on how comfortable the student is with their regular counselor sharing information about the individual to a new counselor, as long as it doesn’t conflict with any confidentiality agreements in place. He also added that if it didn’t violate counseling principles, the outgoing and new counselor could have a conversation with the specific student to introduce the new pair to one another in order to ease tension and nervousness.

Lynn asked a follow up question about how admission counselors who go on school visits address questions in regards to the University’s financial state. Williams said that they were instructed to be transparent with potential new students. He said that they are instructed to let students know about the fiscal crisis and program eliminations, by talking to them about programs that are or aren’t still available for students to enroll in.