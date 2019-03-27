Baseball drops series against North Dakota State 2-1

The Western Illinois University baseball team (7-14) went 1-2 against the North Dakota State Bison (4-12) this past weekend. The games were played at Alfred D. Boyer Stadium. The Leathernecks dropped the opener in the series, bounced back and won the second game, but unfortunately couldn’t pull the series win, losing the third game in seven innings.

Junior Javin Drake got the start on the mound for the Leathernecks. Drake performed well, allowing zero runs and only gave up six hits. Things got started early for the Leathernecks scoring four of their first five runs. Things started off with the two lead off men, Kevin Raisbeck and Deion Thompson, reaching base. After a sacrifice fly by Bailey Montgomery, Raisbeck scored and Thompson advanced to third. He would go on to score when the next batter, Trenton Bauer, also flied out. After a walk and some errors on the Bison, Steve McShane and CJ Schaeffer Jr. also scored, ending the scoring for the Leathernecks.

The Bison got their first run on the board in the top of the third inning. After a double from their second baseman, they got on the board with the score staying 4-1 until the top of the fifth inning. The Bison added another run off of a sacrifice fly. They would go on to take the lead in the top of the sixth tacking on the game deciding runs and taking the lead 4-5.

The second game between these two teams saw a high scoring affair that ended up resulting in the Leathernecks seventh win on the season. This time it was the Bison who started out hot out of the gate, scoring two runs in the top of the first and another in the top of the third leading 0-3 until the bottom of the third. Starting the bottom of the third off, Nolan Ard got hit by a pitch followed by Thompson bunting for a hit. With two men on, Justin Fitzpatrick made a sacrifice bunt, allowing Ard and Thompson to each advance a base. Raisbeck would end up scoring off of a groundout to the shortstop and Thompson to a double by Montgomery.

The fifth inning was the next time either of the two teams would score. The Bison tacked two more runs on in the top of the inning, now leading 2-5. Thompson would score the lone run for the Leathernecks in the inning after singling to get on. After an error and a bunt by Fitzpatrick, Thompson would score. The bottom of the seventh was where the Leathernecks would take the lead. Ard started things off with a double followed by Thompson drawing a walk to have two men on. Fitzpatrick would single through the left side, loading the bases. After a pitching change by the Bison, Raisbeck would draw another walk allowing Ard to score. Montgomery would then single through the left side as well allowing Thompson and Fitzpatrick to score. The Leathernecks now led the game 6-5.

The eighth inning was the last time that either team would score. NDSU added a run in the top of the inning tying the game, but not for long. Bauer started off the bottom of the inning with a double and then advanced to third on a pass ball. After Ard drew a walk, Thompson would single through the left side, allowing Bauer to score and Ard to advance to second. Fitzpatrick then bunted for a hit loading the bases. Next up, Montgomery hit a double down the left field line, scoring Ard and Thompson and giving the Leathernecks the win 9-6.

The third game of the series was a rough one for the Leathernecks with a 1-11 loss in seven innings. This series, while it may not look good from the final scores, was a productive series for our Leathernecks. They got the bats going, which was something that team had really been struggling with. Montgomery went 3-5 in the Leathernecks, with the only win of the series and he also had a career high of five RBIs. Looking to keep those bats hot, the Leathernecks will face St. Ambrose this Tuesday at 3 p.m.