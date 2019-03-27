Is technology detrimental to our lives?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Is our access to technology detrimental to us? If so, should there be less technology usage? What would that look like? The battle between technology and society is constant, which is why all these questions will be answered in this article.

There is almost no way to avoid technology nowadays whether it is our phones, computers, TVs or projectors. What have we sacrificed for the ease and portability of technology? Some things we have sacrificed are physical while others are more mental.

Our eyesight is one of them. The constant usage of technology exposes us to blue light. This light is bad on our eyes and causes strain, resulting in slow damage and eventually the loss of some eyesight.

This happens because the screens seem like they are solid and unified, but the tiny pixels are constantly sending light to the screen too fast for the eye to notice. This means that the straining goes unnoticed, which is why it is easy for people to spend hours using technology.

If you ever try taking a picture with your phone of a TV or laptop, the closer you get, the more you can see this happen. Usually the camera will start to separate the pixels into boxes and the better the camera, the more you can see this separation. If you do this and then film in super slow motion, you may be able to catch the light flickering.

So, you can imagine how bad prolonged usage is for your eyes. Unfortunately, this is not the only problem we are encountering. For a while now it has been said that technology, more notably social media, is deterring our real-life social skills.

This should not come as a surprise to most people since social media encourages the users to stay on the application and watch other people do things and comment under a digital wall of protection. This means that when a person must interact with someone in the real-world, conversations are short and abrupt.

When people act like this, it is perceived as standoffish to others. At the college level this is a horrible trait to have because college is a place to learn and connect with others. If a person cannot do this, they will be at a comparative disadvantage.

Some ways that technology has, of course, helped us is remembering deadlines and events, saving documents and keeping in contact with people.

If technology adapts, we will need to adapt as well so that we are not left behind. A good trait to have in general is to be flexible; someone that is not flexible will bend to the will of others and let anyone or anything control them, and technology is no different.

Now, technology in no way should be abolished on campus or anything, but as responsible people, we should know when to stop. This is another way in which being in college teaches us how to behave and establish some balance in the real world.