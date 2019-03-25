People have to earn their money

Not everyone is handed their money. Sometimes people don’t just get to pick whatever they want. Not everyone is able to get money from their parents, and not everyone even has parents to do so.

For those who are able to get money when they need it, that’s okay and good for those people. Just because people aren’t able to get handed money left and right doesn’t necessarily mean that they are not doing well. Some people like working for their money. That’s not a bad thing either. Sometimes people like to work for their money and they do not ask for extra help from anyone. That can be a very wise thing to do, especially in college. In college, for the most part when you move up, things start to become more expensive. For example, the first year you typically live in the residence halls and there are oftentimes scholarships for living there. When you get older you tend to live in an apartment. Some people can use their financial aid to pay for their apartment, but not everyone is able to do that. In the dorm, you are allowed to pay all of your expenses up front, but in an apartment or off-campus living, that is not necessarily the case because of utilities each month. So, the expense of living can be a burden and also be hard when you have to figure out how to eat too.

A lot of students often have to work during school to afford school. There are a lot of different work study programs offered as well as on and off-campus jobs for students. There are several students who don’t have to work for their money and are able to get through school without any financial burdens, and that is okay too. But for the students who have to work, there is nothing wrong with that; that is a part of life. People are going to have to work for the rest of their lives. Some people will have to provide for their pets and families when they get older. Some people may have to help out their parents when they are older. All in all, there are a lot of times where money is a very important aspect in life. Those who have to work hard for their money and earnings can be better off in the future. Having that work drive can be very beneficial because when you get into the real world you’ll be all set.

Working a little extra for everything that early in life will be very beneficial in the long run. Sometimes it’s hard to be the one to pay for everything growing up. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with your friends when they want to go to the mall and you aren’t able to afford the extra shoes that you want. At the end of the day, you could be better off. Not being handed everything in life is okay because you will become a stronger person.