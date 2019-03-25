Getting to know Voice contestant Abby Kasch

I had the amazing opportunity to talk with Abby Kasch, a contestant on this season of “The Voice,” who was on team Kelly. Kasch is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Palos Park, Ill. Music has been a huge part of Kasch’s life since she was young. She got her first guitar at age 10. By age 12, Kasch was singing and playing the guitar for gigs at a restaurant called Pepe’s. During my interview with Kasch, she expressed that she “Grew up on Creed” and that this has influenced her to have a “rougher type of country” sound. Though, on a family road-trip Kasch listened to Kenny Chesney radio, which was “what really got (her) into country.”

I asked Kasch what her life theme song would be, and she expressed, “I would probably say ‘Oceans’ by Hillsong,” Kasch noted lyrics from the song that stuck out to her the most were, “Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander, and my faith will be made stronger in the presence of my savior.” She expressed that no matter what she is doing in her life, she is always “trying to do Gods work and just trying to influence other people in a positive way or bring a little bit of light to their life by singing on stage.” It is evident through her strong fan base that Kasch does just that. Her infectious energy also shined through during her blind audition performance on “The Voice.”

Kasch worked extremely hard to grow as a musician, releasing her debut E.P. “L.O.V.E.” in 2016. After her high school graduation, she was ready to move to Nashville to follow her dreams. Kasch was a full-time musician in Nashville, when she heard about the auditions for “The Voice.” It was one of Kasch’s friends that told her that there were auditions for “The Voice” in Georgia. She explained, “It was a really in the moment decision” when she realized that “Georgia is only a four hour drive” from Nashville; ultimately she decided to take the chance (and the drive) to Georgia for the auditions.

During the blind audition on NBC’s “The Voice,” Kasch auditioned with the song “Here for the Party” by Gretchen Wilson. “I’ve always liked that song and I liked the energy it brought me. I like how I feel when it plays. So I wanted to light that spark in somebody else when they heard it,” Kasch noted about her song selection. Throughout her performance, her energy was extremely strong, and that spark she mentioned was lit within viewers across America, as well as two of “The Voice” coaches Clarkson and Blake Shelton, who both turned their chairs for Kasch. Ultimately, she chose to join Team Kelly as opposed to joining Team Blake. When I asked her more about this, she explained, “When they turned their chairs, Kelly seemed like she wanted me so badly.” It was this evident desire that Clarkson had for another country singer on her team, as well as Clark’s overall passion and excitement that led Kasch to choose her as a coach over Shelton. “It’s going really well,” Kasch said regarding having Clarkson as her coach.

I finished my interview with Kasch by asking her what message she would give her fans. She responded with, “I’m insanely, insanely grateful to be handed this opportunity. I’ve had a lot of time to let it sink in… I’m super grateful and I never thought that this would happen to me. Don’t believe any negative words people try and speak over you, just always believe in yourself. No matter what you can literally do anything you try for.” Tune in to NBC’s “The Voice” to follow Kasch and her journey!