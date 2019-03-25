As you read last week in The Edge, “Captain Marvel” has been released to the public. This long-awaited film has had fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe interested in the latest film to be released in the MCU, which started all the way back in 2008. The first film in the MCU was “Iron Man.” Since then, Marvel has released 20 more films.

“Captain Marvel” introduced fans to, you guessed it, Captain Marvel or Carol Danvers. With the announcement of a Captain Marvel movie in the works back in 2014, fans have anxiously awaited her appearance, especially after the end credit scene in “Avengers: Infinity War.” The end credit scene had Nick Fury and Maria Hill driving along, until suddenly a car crashed into them. They see the driver disappear in front of their very eyes, due to Thanos’ snap. Realizing what has happened, Fury rushes to the back of his vehicle as Hill fades away as well. When Fury gets to the back of the car, he turns on a pager which lights up with the Captain Marvel logo.

Captain Marvel is supposed to be the key person to help the Avengers take down Thanos. No one knows the extent of what Captain Marvel can do. She only just started using all of her powers at the end of “Captain Marvel,” which leaves myself and other fans wondering what can she do? What is it that makes her so powerful, that the Avengers rely on her to defeat Thanos?

Yes, she is an extension of the Tesseract, but we don’t know what all she is capable of. This will be something to look for when “Avengers: Endgame” comes out. Captain Marvel will also play a big part in restoring the population of the universe. While it’s not confirmed that everyone who faded away in Infinity War will come back, Marvel has announced plans for movies with characters that did fade away due to Thanos’ snap. Captain Marvel might be the one who knows how to bring people back. We last saw her speed away into space at the end of

“Captain Marvel.” Who’s to say that she didn’t hear about the infinity stones and try and learn about them? She’s been out in space since the 1990s. That’s a long time for her to do her own thing out there, leading me to believe that she knows something about the stones and how to reverse their affects.

“Captain Marvel” was not only a good movie, but also an important movie for the MCU. The film was the first one with a female lead, which is huge for Marvel. This was a long overdue move for such a big and impactful film franchise. It was also an important movie for the MCU, because it introduced one of the most important characters in the MCU. Captain Marvel will make a big impact in the next and last MCU movie series “Avengers. Endgame,” which is set to be released on April 26. You really should watch “Captain Marvel” first!