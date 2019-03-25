Stranger Things makes a comeback

Eleven and her friend gaze in awe at the new Starcourt Mall. Then, we see people protesting the Mall, with signs saying bring back local business. There is a new Fun Fair in Hawkins, and in this Fun Fair we see Hopper with a little blood on his mouth looking at something, two men in black with guns in the mirror house. Eleven will have more moments where she is trapped in her own mind.

The Fun Fair is for the Fourth of July celebration in Hawkins. The end of the trailer is the faster part of “Baba O’Riley” and shows fast paced clips of what’s to come for season three. Some things look super scary.

We’re all excited for “Stranger Things 3.” It feels like this will be the most thrilling one yet. The other Stranger Things seasons took place in the fall of 1983 and 1984, but this one is probably summer of 1985 or 1986, and it looks like there was a time jump, because the kids are now older. I welcome a summertime “Stranger Things.”

The aesthetic of teenagers in the summer in the 1980s is exciting. They look like they are dealing with the group breaking apart. Maybe this is part of the plot. They’ll remember the good days and the bad, and reunite for a good cause – fighting the new Demogorgon. I wonder if they’ll defeat the monsters from the Upside Down once and for all.