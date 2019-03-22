The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Western Courier

Menu

Single-gender education is more beneficial

Rachel Greene, Courier Staff
March 22, 2019
Filed under Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






For the sake of fully understanding my point, I’m going to ask you to place yourself into a scenario.

Imagine    you    are    about 9-years-old, sitting in a third grade classroom. The teacher i askin variou questions regarding    your    multiplication tables. The teacher calls on you and you feel perfectly comfortable    answering    the question, even in front of 20 or so peers. Do you have the imag i you head Now go back in and change all of your peers to whatever gender you associate as. In many schools throughout the world, this is a reality. If you are unfamilia wit single-gender education, this may come as a shock to you. I, on the other hand, am quite familiar with thi wa o educatin students. When I was in eighth grade, I made the decision to attend an all-girl high school. If you are like most people I encounter, you will probably be wondering why on Earth anyone would ever want to subject themselves to that sort o torture Well afte four year o academics social event an extracurriculars, I am luckily able to confirm that single-gender education is not torture; it is beneficial in every way.

Rather than the drama that everyone    told    me    would come with an all-girl school, I experienced a feeling of sisterhood     and     togetherness. With no boys to argue about, we focused on helping each other succeed and becoming friend wit everyone My high school was the definition of “Empowered women empower women.”

My experience is not a unique one. Studies show that single- gender education helps educator targe specifi learning styles addres learning gaps early on and enable students to be more active and confident participants in the classroom. It is a known fact that boys and girls learn in different ways, so why have we been educating them exactl th sam fo such  a lon time Girl oftentimes learn more effectively when the ar give assignments that require cooperation and collaboration wherea boys tend to learn more effectively when given tasks that enable them to compet with their peers. Another benefit of single-gender education is that i al organizations teams and leadership roles, the students are one gender. I often found it empowering to see that our student body president, star athletes, musicians, math team and fa section were all comprised of females. Likewise,  at  the  all-boy  high school nearby, the performers, artists, athletes, broadcasters and leaders were all males.

In either situation, stereotypical gender roles were shattered. If no boys sang in the choir, there would be no choir. If girls did not step into the leadership roles, there would be no leaders. The benefits are clearly visible when you take a look at SAT scores and college acceptance rates in terms of all-girl high schools and co- ed schools; the girls at all-girl high schools score around 30 points better and almost 100 percent of them go on to college. It’s really simple to see tha student thriv when placed in a single-gender environment. The future looks bright for single-gender education and for the success of students everywhere.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
Single-gender education is more beneficial