Is Beto a serious 2020 candidate?

When Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced that he was challenging Texas Senator Ted Cruz for a second term in the 2018 midterm election, many observers and analysts saw O’Rourke as a long shot candidate and unlikely to unseat a politician like Cruz.

Cruz had attained a considerable following as a Tea Party Conservative who would do whatever it took to oppose former President Barack Obama’s policies even if it meant shutting the government down, which he did. As a presidential candidate, Cruz gained more name recognition in the Republican primaries, especially when it came to his confrontations with Donald Trump. Cruz may be disliked by his colleagues and embody what people don’t like about politics, but compared to O’Rourke, he had everything going for him, and then things quickly started to change.

As the polls in Texas started to tighten, the more O’Rourke was given national media coverage, the more people started to support him. Towards the end of the race, O’Rourke had raised more than $80 million, more than any other Senate candidate in history, with most of it coming from small dollar contributions. Unfortunately, O’Rourke lost to Cruz but came within two percentage points;

for a Democrat to be that competitive in Texas just showed how effective O’Rourke really was. Now O’Rourke is riding that momentum all the way to 2020.

After constant speculation about O’Rourke’s future plans, he officially announced his candidacy to run for president in2020 on March 14. Within 24 hours, O’Rourke’s campaign raised more than $6.1 million dollars, edging out presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ 24-hour record. When O’Rourke was running against Cruz, a mass amount of people were behind him, but now that he’s running for national office, O’Rourke is being held to a higher standard than before and rightfully so.

Unlike other presidential candidates, O’Rourke has enjoyed pleasurable media coverage since his Senate race; he’s had an HBO documentary made about him and before announcing his candidacy, Vanity Fair did a cover saying, “I’m just born to be in it.” But that’s the problem; while O’Rourke seems very likable, it’s statements like these that just come across as very arrogant for a man in his position. Many argue that O’Rourke has consistently been given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his controversies such as his burglary arrest and DUI charge in the 1990s, which was given very little negative attention. Many have labeled this as “white male privilege,” and even O’Rourke admits to having privileges that other candidates may not have.

Aside from controversies, O’Rourke has also been criticized for not presenting any substantive and specific policy proposals. O’Rourke has praised the Green New Deal for its efforts to combat climate change and has addressed his concerns to combat health care costs in the U.S., but with no specifics. Even as a three-term Congressman, O’Rourke was not known for introducing major legislation that was enacted into law and has been criticized for his past voting record, in particular to favoring fossil fuels. So far, O’Rourke has been lacking an agenda for why he should be elected president. O’Rourke, within a matter of two years, has garnered considerable following that may result in securing him the Democratic Party’s nomination and even possibly becoming president. If O’Rourke thinks he can rely solely on his charm and charisma to help him win, he’s sadly mistaken. In a field of likely 20 or more presidential candidates, O’Rourke will have to lay out an agenda that shows people he’s serious and not just full of platitudes and inspirational speeches.