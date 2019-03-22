The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Western Courier

Men's and women's soccer continue spring season

Men’s and women’s soccer continue spring season

Brendan Reidy, Courier Staff
March 22, 2019
Filed under Sports

MACOMB,    Ill —  Soccer is not just a fall sport. For th Wester Illinoi soccer program pla in   bot the fall and the spring. Though thei mai seaso fo The Summit      League      conference takes place in the fall, th sprin seaso i very importan fo th development of the player in the soccer program.

The    men’s    team    kicked of thei seaso o March 2, against IUPUI. It was the Leathernecks‘  first gam of th season an the were looking to start off the season on a high note. However, in thei firs roa game they did not win or lose. Instead, the match ended with a 1-1 tie. The Purple and Gold are coming off a very disappointing fall season. They finished the fall season with a 4-10-3 record and a 1-3-1-conference record. Obviously, there are plenty of things the team can improve on, but it all comes down to the development of th team’ youn players. Western Illinois will have 20 returnin player fo next season. The Leathernecks will be trying to grow as a team firs an foremost During th sprin season records don’t necessarily have much meaning Thes game are al exhibitio contests but the team will look to develop their chemistry. Chemistry is really important in all sports, but more importantly sports like soccer. Knowing where you teammate ar a all time and developin trust will be what the team will be looking to create in these upcoming games.

Th women’ socce team started     off     their     season against    th University    of Iow Hawkeye o March 2. The game took place on the road in Iowa City. The Leathernecks were hoping to start off their season on a positive note, after a very rocky star i th fal campaign in 2018 However Western Illinoi lost in a very one-side matchu agains the Hawkeyes. The Leathernecks lost by a score of 7-0. Though th tea faile t ge on the scoreboard it was still only the first time they have played together since the fall.

This is a very young team tha is onl gettin better. Jus lik th men’ squad, the spring season will be a perio of tim wher they loo t gro no onl as individuals but as a team. Western Illinois will be losing senior  forward Madeline Edwards next  season, as she is set to graduat in May. The Leathernecks will look to hand over the keys to some of the young players in the program, and a name to keep an eye out for will be the siste o Madeline Laurel Edwards. The freshman was off to a very promising start during her first season until she was taken out at the end of the season with an injury. The Leathernecks will try to rebound from a 3-14-1 season and the man in charge wit th tas in   doin so is coac Directo of Soccer Eric Johnson.

With the surplus of young talent Johnson has, it is going to be very fun to watch these two    teams    develop     into potentially the best teams in The Summit League.

Twitter: breidytv

