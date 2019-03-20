Should we still get homework?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Homework is a means to an mend in some cases, but in other cases, it can be an extremely helpful tool that students not only benefit from but also learn from. What factors make homework beneficial? What makes it irrelevant? Using different approaches and perspectives we can get an answer to whether homework should be in existence to begin with.

The important thing to remember is that it’s not true for everyone. Like most things, this idea is from the generally accepted opinions on homework and no study was taken. The first position we are taking is the advocation of homework.

There are assumptions being made that the professor requires the students to do the homework for points. This motivation through a point system will force students to not only do the homework, but to also do the homework to their best ability.

Sometimes students can be caught up in the busy life of being a student and will just do the homework until completion. The problem is that completion does not always mean proficiency. This can lead to a lack of understanding in the given topics. If a student does not understand the topics from doing homework, when the test comes around they don’t know what is going on. If treated with good intentions and work ethic by the students, the homework can act as multiple preemptive attempts at a future test.

Another benefit is the confidence it provides a student because once a student gets into the groove of things, they will feel comfortable in the class and with their grades Speaking of grades, assuming the homework is for points, the student could boost their grades. Since some students suffer from exam anxiety, getting more points on homework can help level out their overall grade.

With the added benefit that we are in the 21st century, we have an extra option. Online forms of homework are not only more efficient, but usually are more convenient for students.

Like most things, this idea is a double-edged sword and the cons are trifling but need to be expressed. When a student needs to do their homework, they should do it since most classes will not give them time in class hence the term “homework.”

Some students have extremely tight schedules or responsibilities that do not allow for adequate study and homework time. These students will be negatively affected by a point system with the homework, and if they do not have Internet access, they are at a disadvantage.

Homework should be required because only so much can be retained in these classes at any given time, especially if the teacher is hard to understand or talks too fast or slow. God forbid the teachers hand writing is not legible which is a sin in of itself.

The bottom line is that homework is one of those things you never look forward to, but do it anyway. If you don’t do your homework, your overall grade may suffer.