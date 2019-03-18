“The Enemy Within” comes to NBC

Watching a new show always comes with a risk, because you sometimes start to watch it and it gets canceled with no satisfying ending. But after seeing the first episode, I’m willing to risk it. The show is called “The Enemy Within.” It is a psychological thriller about a former CIA operative named Erica Shepherd who is now the most hated woman in America, and branded a traitor for her role in the deaths of four people, resulting in her being sentenced to a supermax prison for life.

Three years later, FBI agent Will Keaton enlists her help to track down a dangerous and elusive criminal that she is familiar with. The show stars Jennifer Carpenter who plays Shepard. I thought she looked familiar, but I haven’t seen any of the shows or movies she has been in, it must be because she’s the spitting image of former USA goalie Hope Solo. Morris Chestnut plays agent Keaton, you might recognize him from the FOX show “Rosewood,” which aired a few years ago.

In the beginning and just by knowledge of common storylines, we know that she is either a bad guy overall or she is a bad guy, but she will turn good by the end. I personally love redemption stories because it shows that nobody is irredeemable. It was pretty much obvious throughout the episode that it was most likely the first choice.

I will say that the writers played their hand a bit quickly, and I’m trying to decide if I like that or not. On one hand, you have motives straight away, so you don’t risk that question being left answered. On the other, I prefer these shows to have a slow burn. I’ve watched enough TV to know that there will probably be more to the story and the second scenario could end up being played out, either way, redemption will definitely come into play. With it being an FBI show, there are going to be a lot of betrayals. Some people you thought were good will prove to be bad guys, and even bad guys could actually turn out to be good guys.

At the end of the first episode, we had one of those Jim Ross “ah son of a” moments and those can be fun, but at times disheartening. With this being the first episode, we aren’t that close to the characters yet, so betrayals may not affect fans until later. You can’t judge a show on the first episode, it’s something where you have to decide at the end of the season whether you liked it or not. I think it is good and is worth watching. I definitely think more will be revealed and as we get closer to the characters, we will get more involved in the story, a story that will no doubt make us happy, sad and even angry at times, but that is what makes a good show.

You can catch “The Enemy Within,” Mondays at 9 p.m. on NBC, or catch it anytime on demand or on Hulu.