Captain Marvel takes views on journey of self-discovery

“Captain Marvel” finally made its release to the waves of anxious fans waiting to see the next step for the Marvel cinematic universe after the devastating end to “Avengers: Infinity War” last April.

Brie Larson made her introduction into the superhero genre with a splash as she did a fantastic job portraying Carol Danvers on the big screen. To me, Larson is most memorable from “21 Jump Street” from her role as Molly Tracey so I was hesistant to see her jump from a comedy role to an action hero role but she put those worries to bed over the 124-minute runtime.

In my eyes, Captain Marvel’s strongest asset is it’s plot about self-discovery. Danvers was rescued by the Kree, when she crashed an jet and she has no memory of her life before the crash.

The movie begins with Vers (Captain Marvel’s Kree name) going on a secret mission to investigate a group of Skrulls who are alien shape shifters who are at war with the Kree. The mission goes south quickly and Marvel ends up crashing on Earth where she meets Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character, Nick Fury. Fury and Marvel work together to investigate and find out more about the Skrulls to try and stop them from finding the Tesseract.

While all this is happening, Marvel is remembering more and more about her time on Earth while she was still Carol Danvers. She finds pictures of her when she was still an Air Force pilot and tracks down one of her best friends, Maria Rambeau, before she crashed. Rambeau and her daughter bring out pictures and clothing of Marvel’s that they still had away in storage and Marvel begins to remember who she is.

The final 30 minutes of the movie is the stretch that will stick in my mind the longest. Marvel finally comes to grips with who she is and has full control over her powers. She defeats the Kree, who were only using Marvel for her powers and were the actual antagonists. Marvel then helps the Skrulls find a new home after their relentless war with the Kree.

Strong female characters have begun to take over the superhero genre and I feel like it can only get better as time goes on. Gal Gadot did a fantastic job in her role of Diana Prince in “Wonder Woman”, which is easily the best movie that the DC franchise has put out in the past 10 years. The D-Day scene in Wonder Woman was talked about extensively by everyone who saw the movie and is one of the most memorable scenes I’ve ever seen in a superhero movie. When Captain Marvel finally realizes that she has control over her powers and not the Kree, it’s a moment that elevates this movie from just another run of the mill superhero movie, to something that many people across the world can identify with and use as motivation to try and find out who they really are.

“Captain Marvel” is a fantastic addition to the Marvel cinematic universe and I am eager to see what she can bring to the table to help the remaining Avengers defeat Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.”