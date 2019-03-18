Final season leaves fans wondering

Two weeks ago, HBO displayed posters for “Game of Thrones,” which had 20 different characters sitting on the Iron Throne. HBO also launched a social media campaign along with these posters asking viewers to Tweet out a hashtag of who they think will be the one sitting on the throne at the end of the series. This is just the latest in social media campaigns for the popular series. The show previously had a multitude of things, ranging from a Spotify quiz to determine which character you are through your music, to making posters of different characters with their eyes closed and their head on the wall of Faceless people.

Many are speculating that these 20 posters of their favorite characters sitting on the Iron Throne are the only ones who will end up on the throne in the end. The obvious ones being Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the Ice King. However, some of the other posters have got people intrigued at some of the different possibilities. Snow makes the most sense to be on the Iron Throne at the end of the series because as we found out at the end of Season 7, he is a Targaryen. Not just any Targaryen either. He is the heir apparent to throne since his father, Rhaegar Targaryen, legally married his mother Lyanna Stark. This was groundbreaking news that can easily solidify Snow’s place on the throne. The only problem is that he doesn’t want the throne. Snow would prefer to live his life on the Wall instead of ruling.

One of the intriguing possibilities is Samwell Tarly. Tarly being a brother of the Night’s Watch can’t as he gave up claim to everything when he joined the Watch. Not to mention that him leaving the Wall for anything other than Maester training would consider him a traitor, which is only punishable by death. Knowing “Game of Thrones” though, I wouldn’t rule out anyone for the command of Westeros at the end.

This will be the final season of “Game of Thrones.” With the first episode being released April 14, this season will not be like any of the others, as it will only have eight episodes. In all the other seasons there have been 10 episodes. The reason for the change in number of episodes is the time length of each episode. This final season will have eight episodes that are all about an hour and a half, increasing the episodes’ time by half an hour.

I highly recommend watch “Game of Thrones” if you aren’t already. This show has it all; romance, action and comedy. Each episode is so intricate, but also super easy to follow along with. While the first couple of episodes are a little slow, once it picks up you are sure to not stop watching. Thanks to the University we all have HBO. It’s free to make an account on HBO GO through WIU. Even though April 14 is rapidly approaching, it’s not too late to catch up. Who do you think will end up on the Iron Throne?