Campus Crime Reports

On March 1 at 6:16 p.m. Jacobi Dixon, 18, of 411 Henninger Hall, was arrested in Henninger on a McDonough County warrant for failure to appear. He was transported to the McDonough County Jail at 6:20 p.m. where he was lodged pending bond. One student was also judicially referred for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
On March 1 at 10:31 p.m. Cyrus Goines, 23, of 324 1/2 W. Elting St. Apt. B, was arrested in the 500 block of West Pierce Street on a McDonough County warrant for failure to appear. He was transported to the McDonough County Jail at 10:36 p.m. where he was lodged pending bond.
On March 2 a student in Olson Hall reported that speakers, valued at $190, had been stolen from the seventh floor women’s side bathroom. The incident is under investigation.
On March 2 at 10:15 p.m. one student in Tanner Hall was judicially referred for suspicion of cannabis.
On March 3 at 12:57 a.m. non student Canon Klauer, 19, of Davenport, IA, was arrested in Q-Lot for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. He was transported to the McDonough County Jail at 12:59 a.m. where he was lodged pending bond.
On March 5 at 8:31 p.m. Fuad Abdulkarim, 18, of 317 Bayliss Hall, and Wendell Fairman, 19, of 701 Bayliss Hall were each issued notices to appear in court April 3 for a Macomb city ordinance violation for fighting.
On March 6 at 4:56 p.m. two students in Henninger Hall were judicially referred for alcohol and possession of cannabis and three students in Henninger Hall were judicially referred for possession of cannabis.
On March 8 at 4:50 p.m. Keila Estrada, 20, of 935 Tanner Hall, was arrested in Tanner for domestic battery. She was transported to the McDonough County Jail at 4:58 p.m. where she was lodged pending bond.
