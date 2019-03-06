New relationships are worth a shot

Relationships are a beautiful thing, right? When you can say that one person, regardless of your mood or circumstance, has your back then they are a keeper. Now, one may think that is what family and friends are for. While this is true, not everyone can reach their family while they are in college and not all friends can comfort you like your significant other.

Like most things in life, relationships are not always good and they are not always bad. The question is where does the line split. Is it mostly good, or mostly bad? To start things off, we are considering a relationship in college, because we know ourselves a little bit better than we do when we’re younger. This is to avoid high school and/or childhood sweethearts, which are exponentially more complicated.

When you meet the “one,” both of you hit it off and decide at some undisclosed time when to make it official. After everything is official, the gloves are off. Now what is off exactly? For starters, assuming it is a monogamous relationship, other participants or partners are out of the equation.

That’s no problem since you did agree to the relationship. However, some people fear missing out (or FOMO) on the excitement that comes with the single life. The freedom of doing what you want with whom you want, without fear of jealousy or accusations of being unfaithful, seems exciting to most single people

Another problem that can come up in a relationship is the unspoken responsibility of taking care of your significant other through emotional and physical pain, and for someone that is not used to doing that, it can be challenging or quite simply exhausting especially if you both have conflicting schedules. But if the two of you have some of the same classes or even the same major you will get to see each other more.

On the weekend, it becomes easier to plan for things or have date nights that would not be possible on the weekday. This scenario is assuming both partners are on the same campus, so if there is a party going on you can attend together and have a good time, or set up dates for other events on campus.

The best part is when you both don’t have classes to attend; you can see one another for longer periods of time if your dormmates allow it. If you do not have any roommates or just have a room to yourself like in an apartment, then the world is your oyster.

The biggest struggle about a relationship in college is to not let your academics and career get in the way of your relationship. If one partner goes off to study and or attend clubs/meetings, the other partner needs to understand. If your partner makes a big deal about your obligations, it’s not worth your time and can affect your educational experience.

Relationships are a tricky thing to begin with. The fact that you must deal with being on your own away at school while you’re still trying to understand yourself can make your life more difficult. Having a relationship in college can be great, but you have to make sure it’s with someone who understands the responsibilities you have, too.