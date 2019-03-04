If you abuse them, you will lose them

According to the ASPCA website, an animal is abused every 60 seconds.

Numerous animals are being neglected and tortured every day, resulting in few and minor consequences for the perpetrators. Animal abuse is prevalent in the United States and has been an ongoing issue since the 1970s and even before. Society as a whole has chose to turn a blind eye to the facts and arguments about animal cruelty because to some, it seems acceptable.

It becomes much more frowned upon when people actually see the results of the cruelty, especially in the media. Abuse towards animals is recognized by many in the commercials shown on television, including the ASPCA commercial with the Sarah McLaughlin song “Angel” playing while the pictures of animals that have been starved and abused are shown. This is an extremely moving commercial; it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see how scared and sad these animals are. The only voice an animal has for itself comes from its owner, just as a child’s voice comes from their parent or guardian when they’re first born.

When an owner refuses to provide adequate care, including food and water for their animal, justice should be served. Thankfully, many solutions are available for those who seek to help out. Multiple organizations can be reached whenever suspicions arise regarding questionable households. Not only does The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals get involved with animal cruelty cases, but also law enforcement helps find these animals alternate homes when they are being deprived of care.

There are many outlets for these animals today, and there are certainly more to come. The more people become aware of this subject, the more branches of help will be created. Increased awareness regarding animal cruelty would benefit society, pet owners and animals themselves. When a problem is identified, it becomes easier to work out solutions. Animal cruelty is an issue on a global scale; animal torture and neglect does not only exist in the United States.

Animal cruelty is the “crime of inflicting physical pain, suffering or death on an animal, usually a tame one, beyond necessity for normal discipline. It can include neglect that is so monstrous (withholding food and water) that the animal has suffered, died or been put in an imminent danger.” As a society, we need to be conscious of the way we treat animals, as well as take action when injustice towards animals occurs.

Animal cruelty happens so frequently. For instance, in the two minutes it took you to read this article, two animals were abused. If you witness someone abusing an animal, tell them to stop or report them if you don’t feel comfortable about confrontation.