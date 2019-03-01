Leathernecks in need of momentum against Jackrabbits heading into Summit League tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

BROOKINGS, S.D. -Western Illinois’ women’s basketball takes on South Dakota State to close their regular season schedule. The Leathernecks will return to action Saturday at 2 p.m. in Frost Arena. In 12 meetings against Denver, Western is currently working an 11-game winning streak since dropping the series opener. Heading into the final weekend of regular season play, Western is tied for fourth place with Denver. The top eight seeds qualify for the Summit League Tournament.

South Dakota State manages a 23-2 lead in an all-time series that dates back to January 2008. Western’s last victory against the Jackrabbits occurred inside Western Hall in an 83-77 decision on Feb. 15, 2007, where three Leathernecks finished in double-figures guided by current assistant coach Emily Clemens’ 20 points.

Back in Dec. 28, 2018 was the last time the Leathernecks faced South Dakota State. Western fell short 93-84 in the first game of Summit League play. With a career-high 28 points, freshman Elizabeth Lutz brought the Leatherneck contingent to its feet, when she banked a three-pointer as time expired at the end of the third quarter. Western finished the game with five scoring in double-digits: Lutz (28), Kyra Washington (14), Grace Gilmore (13), Olivia Kaufmann (12) and Annabel Graettinger (11).

Western Illinois is looking for a comeback after their 92-85 shootout versus Oral Roberts last Saturday During their faceoff, there were four ties and six lead changes, as Annabel Graettinger hit a trifecta from the right side to tie up the game at 85-85 with 1:10 left in play. Oral Roberts came up with a 7-0 run ending the game. The Leathernecks currently sits ninth in the nation for the most made free throws. Shooting 76.5 percent at the line (426-557), Western is leading in more free throws made than any Summit League team this season. The Purple and Gold has also notched a pair of Western single-game, all-time marks.

South Dakota State and The Summit Leagues all-time leading three-point shooter, Madison Guebert is the player to watch on Saturday. Guebert has entered over 79 3-pointers and will finish her career in the top- 10 in career scoring for the Jackrabbits with over 1,700 points.

The Summit League standings for individual offense leaders have four Leathernecks in each category. Kaufmann guides the offense with 15.9 points per game, ranking her third in the league. Taylor Higginbotham currently sits fourth in rebounds per game (7.6). Danni Nicholas has been averaging 16.28 points per game in her last seven starts, ranking her fourth in field goal percentage (53.1). Washington has been shooting a team-high of 46.4 percent from beyond the arc, where she has netted 39 of her 50 field goals and has earned the No. 1 spot for a three-point percentage in the Summit League.

Catch the Leathernecks play their last regular season game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in South Dakota. The Summit League Women’s basketball championship begins March 9, in Sioux Falls, S.D.