Manziel released from Alouettes

Johnny “Football” Manziel is back in the news. On Wednesday, the Montreal Alouettes released Manziel from the team. Since the Alouettes have contract rights on Manziel for the next two seasons, the former Heisman winner is now barred from all Canadian football teams since Manziel “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play.”

Manziel will be on the lookout as to where he can play in the United States, in either the Alliance of American Football or the XFL. He took to Twitter saying, “my time there has reestablished my love for the game of football.”

Coming out of Texas A&M in 2014, Manziel had compiled a stellar college career. He entered the program in 2011 under Mike Sherman and redshirted his freshman year. It was in 2012 when Manziel got his chance under center. Ryan Tannehill had just left the program and so did Sherman. The team wasn’t sure who would lead the team as quarterback, until Manziel won the starting job in the spring. Getting his first start against the Florida Gators at home, Johnny “Football” was born. While he gained momentum as the season went on, Manziel became more and more confident, since he was getting much better at his playing skills. Before the college football world knew it, it was the end of the season and Manziel was raking in awards. He earned SEC Freshman Player of the Year and College Football Performance National Freshman of the Year awards for freshmen players. Manziel also received the Davey O’Brien Award and the Hesiman Player of the Year Award. This was an incredible feat given that his team wasn’t projected to do much at the beginning of the season.

Manziel went on to get drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. Selected 22nd overall by the Browns, Manziel started his career in Cleveland, because the team and their coaches were looking for a quarterback. Unfortunately, Manziel’s skills didn’t pan out as expected. His first start showed his promise as an NFL quarterback when he entered the game late, but he never found that spark again. He was released by the Browns in 2016 after two seasons with the team. After going more than a year without football in his life, Manziel was back in the news when he negotiated a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. After a stint with the Tiger-Cats, he went on to Montreal where he stayed until Wednesday.

If Canada doesn’t want him, then someone somewhere in the United States will. This is both a good and a bad thing. The good thing is that Manziel is back. While he hasn’t jumped off the stat sheet or done anything too impressive since college, Manziel still has the ability to be a big-time playmaker. He may only be six-feet, but it seems like all the hot young quarterbacks are shorter than in the past. Look at Kyler Murray, one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft. He came in at 5’10”, which is well undersized at his position. If he can be as great as everyone thinks he can be at his height, then Manziel can be a great quarterback.

Now, just because Manziel can go from being a good to great quarterback, that doesn’t mean he should be in the NFL. He needs to start playing and playing well. After only playing eight games in Montreal, his touchdown to interceptions ratio was five to seven, according to CFL.ca. That’s not good enough to warrant even a look from the NFL. Manziel needs to take his talents to the XFL, in my opinion. When the XFL was big, it had two things: big plays and big nicknames. Johnny “Football” is not only a big nickname, but also carries with it huge public relations. A Heisman trophy winner who got kicked out of the CFL may not be great publicity, but the XFL has never been known for good publicity. This makes Manziel’s football destination in the U.S. a no brainer.

Now, there is some bad news to Manziel being ousted from the CFL. This is due to the speculation surrounding his removal. The CFL hasn’t exactly released what the terms were that Manziel violated, leaving many to speculate what he could have done to get such a consequence. According to ESPN, the terms that Manziel agreed to were made after “an assessment from an independent expert on domestic violence.” Without more details, it doesn’t look good for Manziel. However, the only good thing for Manziel is the lack of details surrounding his outing from the CFL. If it was something like domestic violence, it would be safe to assume that those details would have been out in the public by now.

I’m excited for the future of professional football. With Manziel coming back into professional football in the U.S., the excitement should be building. His name can influence the attendance of games and bring excitement back into the game. You can agree or not, but when Manziel is at his best, he can light up the field just as well as Tom Brady. I’m looking forward to what he will be able to do within the next couple of seasons.