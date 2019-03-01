Baseball begins battle with SIU Salukis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The Western Illinois baseball team continues their road trip this weekend when they take on the Southern Illinois University Salukis in a three-game series.

Western are coming off of their first series win of the season against the Southeast Missouri State RedHawks. The Leathernecks went out and won the first game last Friday 9-2, but missed out on the sweep as they were pummeled the following day 14-2. The final game saw to be the most dramatic of the bunch.

Senior outfielder Steve McShane got on base in the first inning after being walked. He then advanced to second when junior outfielder Trenton Bauer singled to right field. McShane then advanced to third and eventually scored on a ground out to take the early lead.

SEMO tied the game in the fifth inning in a similar fashion when the first batter was walked. The runner moved to second on a ground out and scored on an error to even the game. Western regained the lead in the eighth inning though when junior infielder Kevin Raisbeck scored on a wild pitch.

The RedHawks once again struck back immediately after a walk and a couple of singles. The second batter Devo Wilson was walked with one out. Au Blazevic singled to advance Wilson to second. Wilson finally scored when Ale Nielsen singled to right field to tie the game.

The game stayed tied at 2-2 until the top of the eleventh inning. Western’s run began with Bauer singling to right field. Sophomore infielder Alex Dorothy was walked to advance Bauer to second. Sophomore pitcher Jace Warkentien came in to pinch run for Dorothy. Senior Deion Thompson then reached first on an error by the first baseman.

With the bases loaded, senior catcher CJ Schaeffer Jr. stepped up to the plate. He singled to right center scoring Bauer and keeping the bases loaded with no outs. After two straight strike outs, the Leathernecks run seemed to be over. That was until Raisbeck doubled to right field, scoring Thompson and Warkentien to open up the game 5-3. That was the way it finished after a 1-2-3 inning from freshman closer Jordan Cheek.

These were Western’s first wins on the season, improving their record to 2-4. They’ll look to find themselves above .500 after this weekend if all goes well. The Salukis sit at 3-3 on the season and are coming off back-to-back wins against Memphis and Belmont, 2-1 and 13-9 respectively.

This will be SIU’s first home series, so they’ll be looking to stay hot and bring their winning ways back home. On the other hand, this is Western’s third straight away series, and they have two more following this one.

The Leathernecks won’t have a home game until after spring break. That is also when they’ll start Summit League play, opening up against the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State University.

The Leathernecks play a double-header today, the first game at noon and the second scheduled for 3:30. They’ll close out the series tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. It’s tough being on the road, so Western will need to keep the bats hot and bring it to the Salukis.