Electronics have taken over the U.S.

Today, kids will never know what it’s like to play outside. That is obviously exaggerated, but there are a lot of kids that have electronics.

Obviously, not every kid in the world has an electronic because that would just be unrealistic, but a lot of kids do own one. Kids aren’t the only people who have electronics, adolescents and adults do too. Electronics are something that has taken over day-to-day activities. Nowadays, kids are more interested in playing on their I-Pads and tablet than going outside and playing. Back in the day, kids were so sad when they had to come in early. Some rules were that kids had to be in by the time the street lights came on. For other kids, they were allowed to play outside all day and come home for meals. That is not the case anymore.

Kids hardly play outside anymore, and when they do, it’s not for very long. The rule of being inside before the street light comes on means nothing to kids nowadays. This is by no means the kid’s fault because after all, their parents are the ones who buy electronics for them. It’s not the parent’s fault either, that’s just how society is today. Back in the day, not everybody had a cell phone, and now kids who don’t even need phones have one. Kids have the smartest of smart phones. They have their iPads, iPhones, tablets, gaming systems, you name it. A lot of schools nowadays even give kids laptops to take home to do homework.

I think electronics are increasing. There are lots of advanced technology being made, and it is hard to keep up and compete with one another. Everyone always wants the best smartphone or the newest laptop. Everyone always wants the newest game for their game system or the newest TV. Technology has taken over so much that people can’t even hold day-to-day conversations. People don’t really have a lot of interaction with one another outside of school or work because they are behind a screen of some sort. The conversations now are through a screen. There is little to no face-to-face interaction. Some gaming systems allow you to talk through a microphone, but that’s all the interaction a person may have. It’s no wonder that when people are actually face-to-face, it’s too awkward for them to interact, so they take out their phones to comfort them. It’s something that has become normal in today’s society, especially in America. The sad part about it is that people are lacking in social interactions and cannot perform day-to-day tasks because they are so addicted to their electronics. Electronics aren’t always a bad thing, but for the most part they can be super addicting. Kids refuse to play outside or be physical because they are too busy on their gaming systems. Teenagers are constantly texting and don’t really go out and interact with people. Adults rely too heavily on their phones to help remind them of their daily. Technology is slowly taking over. People might not see it now, but in a few years it might be a bigger problem that can do more harm than good.